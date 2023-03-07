'The Eric Andre Show' Season 6 Gets Premiere Date

The Eric Andre Show is coming back for Season 6, and now the new episodes have an official premiere date. Deadline reports that the late-night talk show will return to Adult Swim on June 4, at 12 am ET. "The wait is finally over," Andre said in a statement on the big news. "We broke a lot of hearts, sets, and famous people's publicists to bring you our most chaotic season so far. We've barely recovered."

This time around, Andre is joined by special guests such as Blac Chyna, Cypress Hill, Diplo, Meagan Good, Jon Hamm, Daymond John, Lil Yachty, Natasha Lyonne, Rico Nasty, Jaleel White, Raven-Symoné, Tinashe, and Waka Flocka Flame. There will reportedly be other guests as well. Andre will also be assisted by three different co-hosts: Felipe Esparza, Reese W, and Krft Punk. The three new co-hosts replace comedian Hannibal Buress, who had been the co-host into Season 5 but left the show before the season finale.

Adult Swim will release Season 6 of ‘The Eric Andre Show’ on Sunday, June 4 at Midnight ET/PT https://t.co/zGREWfhzch — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 7, 2023

Back in 2016, while discussing Season 4 of his Adult Swim series, André spoke to Complex and offered some insight into how he's ale to get such big name celebrities to be part of his satirical talk show. "They have no idea what the f— is going on, and this season I don't even meet them before filming," he revealed. "Previous seasons, I'd meet them in the green room beforehand, but now I'm meeting them for the first time on camera, so they're really in the dark."

He added, "The show's out now, so people can research it, but we purposefully try to book guests that do not watch Adult Swim. We interviewed, like, a dance mom from a reality show. Reality people are good, because they don't do a lot of research." André then joked, "We've had more people than ever ask, "Can I leave now? Can I get out of here?" [Laughs.] When I sweat, I get really smelly. And we're releasing cockroaches and rats and all this vermin under the desk, under the chair."

Finally, André revealed who was the "craziest guest" they've ever had. "It was Flavor Flav. We had him on and he flipped the whole show. He was impossible to shake," André said. "He, like, did the show back to us. I was like, 'I can't do anything. Take it away, Flavor Flav!' He was unflappable."