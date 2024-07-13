'End of an Era': Mandy Moore Announces Huge Life Update

Moore said the change was necessary due to the upcoming birth of her child.

Mandy Moore has revealed a significant change in her life — she is putting her cherished residence up for sale. The This Is Us star took to Instagram to share the bittersweet news, announcing that her family's meticulously renovated abode is now available for $6 million.

Moore expressed mixed emotions about the decision, writing, "Today, our home that we lovingly restored from the studs, is available for its next chapter and owner. It's bittersweet as @taylordawesgoldsmith and I got engaged, married and brought home 2 babies here but I'm thrilled to see who she goes to next." The actress disclosed that the primary reason for the move is the impending arrival of their third child, necessitating additional living space.

The property in question is a 1950s-era residence situated in Pasadena, California. Moore and her husband, musician Taylor Goldsmith, acquired the home in 2016 for $2.5 million. Since then, they've restored it to showcase its mid-century allure while embracing the quintessential Southern California lifestyle.

The house is perched atop a hill, boasting breathtaking vistas of the surrounding valley and mountains. The exterior is adorned with lush vegetation, including an array of beautiful plants, flowers, and trees. The outdoor amenities are equally appealing, featuring a pool, sheltered dining area, an outdoor kitchen, and a cozy fire pit, according to Realtor.com.

The interior of the home spans 3,551 square feet and includes three bedrooms. Moore and Goldsmith enlisted the expertise of a local dream team to renovate the property: architect Emily Franham, interior designer Sarah Sherman Samuel, and landscape architecture firm Terremoto, per the outlet. Interestingly, Moore reportedly plans to collaborate with the same group of professionals for her next home project.

Inside, the house exudes elegance with its terrazzo flooring, expansive windows, and striking copper fireplace hood that divides the living and dining areas. The kitchen, adorned in shades of green and gray, features ample counter space, a marble island with seating, open shelving, and a convenient pantry nearby.

The primary bedroom is described as "a true retreat," with "heated floors" and a "huge walk-in closet" and "spa-like bathroom," reports Hello. Originally designed by renowned architect Harold B. Zook, the property sits on an expansive acre and a half. Its hilltop location offers unparalleled views and is conveniently situated near the famous Rose Bowl flea market, which takes place every Sunday.

The listing, per Hello, describes the home as "the perfect Pasadena hilltop perch," highlighting its unique features: "From the stacked brick facade curving into the entry and living room, to the aggregate bench hearth in the family room amplifying the artistry of terrazzo floors, elegance and welcome are the mantra."

Moore's decision to sell comes on the heels of her recent announcement that she and Goldsmith are expecting their third child, a girl. This news, shared on May 31, adds another chapter to the couple's growing family story.