Emmys Producer Reveals Why Jerry Springer Was Left Out of In Memoriam Segment

Jerry Springer left quite an impact. The iconic TV host died in April 2023 his controversial talk show premiered in 1991 and aired in syndication until 2018. He later went on to host a judge television show. There were more than 4,0000 episodes aired. The cause of death was pancreatic cancer. He was 79. A former Mayor of Cincinnati, Springer shocked many with the route he went on television, as many saw his content as shock value. Still, he made history with his program, and many believe it should have been honored. Unfortunately, he didn't make the cut at this year's Emmys.

In an exclusive chat with Entertainment Tonight, Emmys producer Jesse Collins told Kevin Frazier that the in memoriam segment is "one of the hardest parts of the show." Among those highlighted included Norman Lear, Angela Lansbury, Bob Barker, Barbara Walters and Andre Braugher, and Friends star Matthew Perry. But there were many excluded, including the legendary talk show host. Collins explained the process of selecting who is included in the tribute.

"The selection process is handled by the Television Academy, so we focus more on the creative side of it," he said. "And it's just about making sure that when we are acknowledging someone we give them their just due and it's respectful and loving, and we just try to make sure that we accomplish that. And putting Charlie and War and Treaty together, their voices are just spectacular."

Despite the criticism for his work, Springer was proud of what he did. Springer once told CNN that he did not mind being labeled to as the "grandfather of trash TV," saying in 2010, as the talk show celebrated its 20th anniversary on the air: "It's probably accurate. I don't know what the award for that is, but I think it is true that we were probably one of the first shows to present some of the outrageousness we have."