Jerry Springer's Family Tells Why He Didn't Reveal Cancer Diagnosis to Friends and Fans

Jerry Springer's family has opened up about the TV icon's death, revealing why he chose not to share his cancer diagnosis with some friends and fans. According to TMZ, Jene Galvin, a rep for the Springer family, explained that Springer was concerned about being a burden. Galvin added that Springer was sick for several months, but he had only recently learned the severity of his pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

Galvin went on to clarify that Springer and his family did not want to worry others with unfortunate news, which is why the chose to keeo it private. The longtime daytime TV host knew his illness meant limited time left, Galvin says, so he chose to spend that time with his closest loved ones. Outside of his family, Galvin and very few others were aware. Even Springer's old co-star and friend Steve Wilkos revealed that he was not aware Springer was sick when they spent some time reconnecting about a month before Springer's death. In hindsight, Wilkos says he realized it was Springer's way of saying goodbye.

Springer became a household name in the 1990s, thanks to his daytime talk show, The Jerry Springer Show, which ran for nearly three decades. Prior to his career in television, Springer was a lawyer. He also served as the mayor of Cincinnati, Ohio from 1977 to 1978, after having been a Cincinnati city councilman.

"Jerry's ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word," Galvin said in a statement announcing Springer's death. "He's irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on." Additionally, Springer's longtime friend and religious leader, Rabbi Sandford Kopnick — of The Valley Temple in Cincinnati — told PEOPLE, "He hasn't been sick for a long time. He died of cancer, and he didn't have cancer for very long." Springer was 79.

In response to inquiries about where to send flowers or which charities to donate to in Springer's name, his family stated, "To remember Jerry, the family asks that in lieu of flowers you consider following his spirit and make a donation or commit to an act of kindness to someone in need or a worthy advocacy organization. As he always said, 'Take care of yourself, and each other.'"