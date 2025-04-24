‘Young Sheldon’ Star Iain Armitage ‘Heartbroken’ to Reveal Family Death

Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage is mourning the loss of his “hero.”

The actor revealed in an emotional Instagram post last week this his grandfather, Richard L. Armitage, passed away on Sunday, April 13 at the age of 79.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I am heartbroken to share with you that my extraordinary grandfather died on Sunday. He was my hero and I adored him,” Armitage wrote alongside a gallery of images of his late grandfather. “Richard L Armitage April 26, 1945-April 13, 2025.”

While Armitage didn’t share his grandfather’s cause of death, Richard’s wife, Laura, told The Washington Post that he passed away at a hospital in Arlington, Virginia due to a pulmonary embolism.

“I don’t even know how to begin to tell you about my grandfather,” Armitage continued before going on to reflect on his grandfather’s storied life. “One of his most significant achievements was helping to save the lives of over 30,000 people when evacuating South Vietnam in 1973.”

Armitage also shared that his grandfather loved basketball and the United States Naval Academy, was “somewhat unexpectedly” a fan of Taylor Swift, and was a father of eight and grandfather of 12. Richard served as a Deputy Secretary of State under Colin Powell during President George W. Bush’s first term in office, per the Post. He spoke at Powell’s funeral in 2021.

“I think he knew everything,” he added. “I am endlessly proud to be his grandson, and I’m glad he knew it. I already miss your terrible jokes and I will miss and love you forever, Dad A.”

Armitage’s co-stars, friends, and fans were quick to offer their well wishes and condolences, Reagan To, who appeared in an episode of Young Sheldon, writing, “I am so sorry to hear this. My heart goes out to you Iain sending so much love to you and your family!” The actor’s Big Little Lies co-star Darby Camp commented, “So sorry to hear this. Thinking of you all,” with Melanie Lynskey writing, “Lots and lots of love.” One fan added, “Special people stop living on the outside of us and start living on the inside until the day we meet again. May your love for him shelter your heart, Iain!” Somebody else wrote, “I am so sorry. What a wonderful tribute to an amazing man!”

Armitage is best known for his starring role as a young Sheldon Cooper on CBS’ Young Sheldon. The Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro-created series ran for seven seasons between 2017 and 2024. His other credits include Big Little Lies, PAW Patrol: The Movie, and Ghostwriter, among others.