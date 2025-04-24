Mike McFarland, who has voiced some of anime’s favorite characters in shows such as Dragon Ball and One Piece, has been re-admitted to the hospital following his brain surgery earlier this year.

In an update to a GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign created to help support McFarland amid his growing medical expenses, McFarland’s family revealed that the famed voice actor recently underwent a second procedure due to an infection.

“Mike had to have a second brain surgery to try and locate an unknown infection. That infection still has yet to be found, but he’s showing small signs of recovery regardless as he remains hospitalized,” the update, shared on Wednesday, April 16, read. “The family is hopeful, but it’s going to be a much more difficult recovery than the first brain surgery, and expenses are mounting. Thank you all for your support.”

Voice actor Mike McFarland, spends time with fans at Wizard World Comic Con Austin at the Austin Convention Center on October 30, 2015 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Suzanne Cordeiro/Corbis via Getty Images)

McFarland’s health crisis began in January when voice actress Colleen Clinkenbeard said that McFarland was diagnosed with a brain tumor after he visited the doctor for what he initially believed to be an ear infection. His fellow voice actors J. Michael Tatum and Brandon McInnis revealed he underwent emergency surgery to remove the tumor in January. At the time, the pair said the “procedure was successful, and Mike’s spirits are high as he sets out on the road to recovery” as they sought financial support to help cover McFarland’s medical expenses and hire “a live-in medical assistant for as long as necessary to help get this legend back on his feet.”

“He’s healing well from surgery and even got his staples out today,” a Jan. 28 update read. “Many of us in his friend group have been spending a lot of time with him in his home, and it has come to our attention that there are quite a few things that need to be addressed in order to accommodate the long term care Mike will need… We want to make sure Mike is in the safest and most comfortable place possible while he undergoes some very intense treatment.”

In his own update in February, McFarland said he was “continuing to heal and feeling stronger every day. There’s still more treatment and recovery ahead, but there’s a path and plan.”

Amid his hospitalizations and ongoing recovery, McFarland’s colleagues and fans have contributed over $155,000 to the GoFundMe. The voice actor expressed is gratitude for the outpouring support on social media, writing in January, “Be it online, in person, or however… I can’t express how moved and grateful I am for all the love and support I’ve received. It’s so beautiful and appreciated. I’ve been moved to tears many times. Thank you all so very much. I’m gonna keep healing and basking in the positivity.”

McFarland is the voice of many anime fans’ childhood. In addition to voicing Master Roshi and Yajirobe in Dragon Ball and Buggy on One Piece, he has also voiced My Hero Academia‘s Mashiro Ojiro, Fullmetal Alchemist‘s Jean Havoc, and Attack on Titan‘s Jean Kirschtein, among many others.