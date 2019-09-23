Emmys 2019: ‘The Talk’ Host Sharon Osbourne Stuns on the Red Carpet

Sharon Osbourne is living her best life. The Talk host was all smiles while hitting the purple carpet at this year’s Emmy Awards. Osbourne is fresh off plastic surgery.

She shared some details about the face lift a few weeks ago on The Talk.

“It was five weeks [ago] today that I had my operation,” she explained. “And I had my neck done, my jowls. They kind of pulled it from the top of my head… but everything was just lifted up. So, it looks more refreshed.”

In an interview with ET, Osbourne gave more insight into the procedure. Despite undergoing the surgery, Osbourne doesn’t believe it was a major deal.

As she put it, it’s not like she changed faces.

“It’s not a new look. I mean, what am I gonna do? I’m gonna come back looking like Michael Jackson? No. I’m going and just having a refresh,” Osbourne said. “Like I’ve had a lot of sleep. In a tomb. Embalmed.”

Osbourne revealed her plans of a “new face” at the beginning of the summer. She shared with her co-hosts — Carrie Ann Inaba, Eve and Sheryl Underwood — that it was already “booked” at the time of her announcement.

“I’m having it in August so when we come back to film in September, I will have a new face,” Osbourne shared.