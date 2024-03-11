Emma Stone Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction Winning Best Actress at Oscars

Emma Stone laughed off a minor wardrobe malfunction while accepting the Oscar for Best Actress during Sunday's Academy Awards ceremony. Taking home the win for her role in Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things, the 35-year-old actress motioned to the back of her dress while making her way onto the stage to accept her award from Charlize Theron, Michelle Yeoh, Jessica Lange, Sally Field, and Jennifer Lawrence.

As the presenters attempted to help Stone, she told the audience candidly, "My dress is broken!" The star joked that she most likely ripped it while singing along to La La Land co-star Ryan Gosling's rendition of his hit Barbie song, telling the crowd, "I think it happened during 'I'm Just Ken.'" Then, after giving a heartfelt acceptance speech, Stone joked as she turned to walk off stage, "Don't look at the back of my dress!"

Despite the minor wardrobe malfunction, Stone made sure during her speech to congratulate her fellow nominees – Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall), Annette Bening (Nyad), Carey Mulligan (Maestro), and Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon). "I'm in awe of you," she told her colleagues. "It has been such an honor to do all this together. I hope we get to do more together."

Stone couldn't hold back her emotions as she thanked Lanthimos and the rest of her Poor Things cast and crew. "The other night, I was panicking – as you can kind of see, that happens a lot – that maybe something like this could happen," she quipped. "Yorgos said to me, 'Please take yourself out of it.' Because he's right: It's not about me. It's about a team that came together to make something greater than the sum of its parts. That is the best part about making movies: It's all of us together. I am so deeply honored to share this with every cast member, with every crew member, with every single person who poured their love and their care and their brilliance into the making of this film."

After her win, Stone told reporters that she most likely popped a zipped while singing along to Gosling's performance, but had since been sewed back into the gown. "I really do think I busted it during 'I'm Just Ken,'" she confessed. "I was so amazed by Ryan and what he was doing, and that number just blew my mind. He was right there, and I just was going for it, and you know, things happen!"