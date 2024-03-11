Zendaya Fell Ill Ahead of the Oscars

Zendaya grew ill while on her busy press tour for Dune: Part Two, and it continued to impact her during Oscar weekend. press tour. Earlier this week, she had to cancel her appearance on Good Morning America after becoming sick. The show announced it in an Instagram post. "How sweet is @zendaya to send us this video? We'll miss you tomorrow and hope you feel better soon! ❤️," GMA posted to the social media platform. In the clip, the Emmy-winning actress shared a special message for the viewers advising them of her absence. "Hello GMA. Sorry I can't be there. I've come down with something and I completely lost my voice. But I hope you guys have a beautiful morning and hope you enjoy Dune: Part Two," she said, with a raspy voice.

During rehearsals for the 2024 Academy Awards, she still wasn't 100% better. She was welcomed with loud applause as she approached an imaginary microphone to announce an imaginary winner. She dressed casually in a dark green jacket, jeans, and black loafers, while reading her lines from the teleprompter. Luckily, she was able to make the ceremony. Her name has been in the headline a lot due to her new role, as well as comments her HBO co-star made at a recent stand-up show.

Euphoria star Nika King, who stars as Leslie, the mother of Zendaya's character Rue, revealed on stage that she's struggling to pay bills due to the show's hiatus. She later said the joke was lighthearted truth.

"Don't ask me [when season 3 is coming out]. I don't f---ing know. Don't ask me, I don't know," she said in footage from a recent standup event posted on her TikTok account. "People are like, 'We need season 3,' and I'm like, bitch, I need season 3! I haven't paid my rent in six months."

She suggested that her on-screen daughter is holding up production. "Zendaya's over in Paris at Fashion Week, and I'm like, 'B–ch, come home! I need you! Mama needs you.'"