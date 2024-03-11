Emma Stone's Reaction to Jimmy Kimmel's 'Poor Things' Joke at Oscars Is Going Viral

Emma Stone's reaction to Jimmy Kimmel's Poor Things joke at the Oscars has gone viral. The Best Actress winner looked unamused as the evening's host poked fun at the Academy Award-winning film, sharing clips from the sexually explicit Best Picture nominee before quipping, "Those were all the parts of Poor Things we're allowed to show on TV."

The camera then cut to Stone, who appeared to be annoyed by the joke. Some social media users went as far as to guess that she then called Kimmel a "prick," but it's unclear what she said or if she was actually upset at the joke. Neither Stone nor Kimmel have publicly addressed the viral moment at this point.

Emma Stone calling Jimmy Kimmel a 'prick' after he insinuated that Poor Things was only about sex....#Oscars #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/OXE2vEHx2e — Caolán Mc Aree (@Caolanmcaree) March 10, 2024

Stone's night would go on to be much more eventful as the actress, 35, went on to win Best Actress for her role in the film. During her acceptance speech, Stone noted that while her voice was "a little gone" and her dress was "broken," her win was about much more than just her.

"The other night, I was panicking, as you can kind of see, happens a lot. That maybe something like this could happen, and Yorgos said to me, 'Please take yourself out of it.' And he was right because it's not about me," she said. "It's about a team that came together to make something greater than the sum of its parts. And that is the best part about making movies. It's all of us together."

"I am so deeply honored to share this with every cast member, with every crew member, with every single person who poured their love and their care and their brilliance into the making of this film," the actress continued, adding later a message of thanks to her family, including husband Dave McCary. "And, most importantly, my daughter, who's gonna be 3 in three days and has turned our lives technicolor," the star continued, before quoting friend Taylor Swift's "Bigger Than the Whole Sky" lyric: "I love you bigger than the whole sky, my girl."

Stone was nominated alongside Annette Bening for Nyad, Lily Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moon, Sandra Hüller for Anatomy of a Fall, and Carey Mulligan for Maestro. Poor Things took home the Academy Award for Costume Design, Production Design and Makeup and Hairstyling.