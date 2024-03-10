'Transformers' Actress Falls on Oscars Red Carpet: See How Liza Koshy Bounced Back

Liza Koshy didn't let a tumble on the Oscar's red carpet ruin her night. The YouTube staple has been able to transition from content curation to major hosting gigs, and invites to Hollywood events like the biggest night in movies. She took a slip while walking and posing on the red carpet for the 96th Academy Awards on March 10. Walking in a dazzling red mermaid gown and matching stilettos, she fell backward and landed safely on her left hand. She was able to joke about it. The Transformers: Rise of the Beasts star was able to laugh it off.

"There was a manhole! Y'all saw that?" she joked after she got a little help to get back up. Her self-deprecating and goofy sense of humor is something she's famous for. "I'm good! I've got my ankles insured, so that's fine. It's a write-off," she joked as someone from her team helped fluff her mermaid dress.

Since making a name for herself on YouTube and Vine, the comedian has become a regular as on the red capet, hosting events including the Met Gala. Luckily, there was a lot going on during the red carpet that her fall came and went.

Another headline-making moment during the Oscars red carpet was Vanessa Hudgens, co-host of ABC's Countdown to Oscars: On the Red Carpet Live! – revealing her growing baby bump for the first time after months of speculation she's expecting. Hudgens donned in a long black dress while blowing kisses at the photographers. This year's Academy Awards marks the High School Musical actress' third consecutive year hosting ABC's red carpet pre-show.

This will be the Bad Boys III star's first child with husband Cole Tucker. The two wed married in December 2023 after dating for three years. They tied the knot in Mexico.