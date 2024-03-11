Emily Ratajkowski Narrowly Avoids Wardrobe Malfunction at Oscars Party

Emily Ratajkowski managed to avoid a major wardrobe malfunction Sunday night. The supermodel, 32, attended the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars party in Beverly Hills on Sunday in a daring gown that revealed plenty of skin, but Ratajkowski narrowly avoided revealing too much.

Hitting the red carpet at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California alongside other A-listers like Jessica Alba and Quinta Brunson, Ratajkowski donned floor-length strapless and backless white by French fashion label Jacquemus, according to PEOPLE. The sculpted gown featured an asymmetrical bodice that only barely hugged her frame and lifted away slightly from her figure. The Gone Girl actress completed the look with dangly, silver earrings and a smokey eye, her hair styled in loose waves.

(Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

While Ratajkowski managed to avoid a nip slip at the event, she hasn't avoided such wardrobe malfunctions in the past. Back in 2018, the mom of one – she shares son Sylvester, 3, with ex-husband Sebastian Bear McClard -took to Instagram to share a black-and-white photo of herself enjoying a meal at a restaurant. During the outing, Ratajkowski seemingly suffered a wardrobe malfunction, though she blurred her exposed nipple to prevent the image from being flagged on the social media site. Just a few years later, in 2022, the model suffered a nip slip during a TikTok alongside fellow model Irina Shayk.

Ratajkowski has been candid about "free the nipple." In February of last year, the model shared a clip of herself wearing a sheer low-plunging top, writing, "I heard they freed the nip on Instagram, so." Ratajkowski again went on to "free the nip" when she took a stroll through New York City's Soho neighborhood in September, the podcaster photographed wearing a pale green lace halter dress that allowed skin to peek through the fabric, Glamour reported.

Amid her bold fashion choices, Ratajkowski told Vogue last year of her style, per the Daily Mail, "I think that fashion really used to intimidate me. I felt like there were rules that I didn't understand," she expressed to the outlet. "The rules are meant to be broken, once you understand the rules then you can have fun. I think I also, in general, take it less seriously than I ever did before. I'm less afraid of risk."