Eminem Responds to Nicki Minaj Dating Speculation

Eminem and Nicki Minaj are finally answering the big question — are the two dating?

The speculation first began on Friday when Eminem‘s new song “Big Bank” dropped on Friday with Minaj appearing on a featured verse.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Minaj later posted herself lip syncing the same verse to Instagram. When a fan asked her if she was dating Eminem, she said “Yes.”

On Sunday Eminem (real name Marshall Mathers) spilled the beans that the whole speculation was a joke. During a concert in Boston he asked the crowd, “Boston, how many of you want me to date Nicki Minaj?”

Yo @NICKIMINAJ! @Eminem wants you to text him back to talk about this…..📱 Eminem hinted at Nicki Minaj rumors at #BostonCalling! pic.twitter.com/BANk0H9zWn — 103.3 AMP Radio (@1033ampradio) May 28, 2018

The crowd erupted in applause, prompting him to respond, “Well, god dammit, me too. Nicki, if you get this message, just text me later, we’ll talk about it.”

Minaj saw the clip on social media and responded.

LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO. The fact that he’s silly & a goof just like me😩. Love him so much. Em we need you on the #Queen album. That’s where our 1st date will be; at the studio while I gaze into ur beautiful eyes as u write ur verse. 😭🤣😩😭😭 https://t.co/iFYi0OlzXQ — Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) May 28, 2018

“LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO. The fact that he’s silly & a goof just like me,” she wrote. “Love him so much. Em we need you on the #Queen album. That’s where our 1st date will be; at the studio while I gaze into ur beautiful eyes as u write ur verse.”

Sources connected to both Minaj and Eminem confirmed with TMZ that the whole interaction is a joke, even though it hasn’t stopped the two from keeping the charade going on social media.

Mathers celebrated a full decade of sobriety back in April, showing off the coin he earned from Alcoholics Anonymous after hitting the milestone. The rapper has spoken about is struggle to stay sober in numerous interviews over the past few years.

During a 2015 interview with Men’s Journal he revealed just how bad things got before he decided to go sober in 2008.

“In 2007, I overdosed on pills, and I went into the hospital,” he said. “I was close to 230 pounds. I’m not sure how I got so big, but I have ideas. The coating on the Vicodin and the Valium I’d been taking for years leaves a hole in your stomach, so to avoid a stomach ache, I was constantly eating — and eating badly.”

“When I got out of rehab, I needed to lose weight, but I also needed to figure out a way to function sober,” he added. “Unless I was blitzed out of my mind, I had trouble sleeping. So I started running. It gave me a natural endorphin high, but it also helped me sleep, so it was perfect. It’s easy to understand how people replace addiction with exercise. One addiction for another but one that’s good for them.”