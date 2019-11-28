Eminem Posts Odd Photo of Dollar Bill Defaced With Crude Alteration

Eminem is back in the spotlight, this time for a cryptic tweet over some U.S. currency. Never one to avoid controversy, the award-winning rapper, also known as Marshall Mathers, recently posted a photo of the back of a one-dollar bill to his Twitter account. However, instead of simply reading ‘One’ across the back the letters ‘B’ and ‘R’ added on each end of the word with a red marker, changing the meaning significantly.

Obviously, it’s unclear if the alteration was made by Eminem himself or if it was done prior to finding its way into his pocket. His caption doesn’t help crack the mystery at all, either. Initially posted on Nov. 20, the post is closing in on close to 40,000 retweets and over a quarter-million likes.

Eminem has been in the public eye of late after a feud sparked with fellow rapper Lord Jamar. The feud started with the Detroit native calling out Lord Jamar on his album Kamikaze, which came out last summer. Things escalated last month after Eminem insulted Lord Jamar while on stage. This lead Lord Jamar to dig up a photo of Eminem wearing a mask of Will Smith, which he construed to be a form of blackface.

“Hey [Eminem] please put this in context for me,” Lord Jamar wrote in the caption. “I’m tryingto [sic] understand why you’d be clowning in a BLACKFACE MASK backstage at the MTV AWARDS? You should come on the YANADAMEEN GODCAST so we can discuss this among other things.”

While the photo itself set off a flurry of internet comments, it was later revealed that he wore the outfit to film an acceptance speech for his Best Album win at the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2000.

It was also confirmed last month that Eminem was questioned by the Secret Service in relation to some lyrics on Kamikaze’s opening track, “The Ringer.” He was also previously sought after by the federal agency over the lyrics of “Framed” from his prior album, Revival, which was construed as a possible threat against the Trump family. Even stranger, it turns out that the Secret Service was operating on a tip from a concerned citizen — who also happened to be an employee of TMZ.