Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Scott Shares Rare Selfie

It seems Hailie Scott, the daughter of Eminem, is sprucing up her social media game. The 22-year-old shared her second post in a week after taking a months-long hiatus from Instagram.

In her latest post, shared Monday, Scott poses in a black T-shirt for a selfie and captions the pictures with some beauty advice.

“Pro tip: use lip gloss on the cheeks instead of blush for a more glowy look,” she wrote, adding the hashtag #mylipglossispoppin??.

Fans commented on the post, complimenting Scott with words like “beautiful” and “breathtaking.”

Last Thursday, Scott shared a series of photos documenting her recent trips with her father while he headlined music festivals across the country.

“Throwback” to the past few weekends crashing festivals and exploring cities,” she wrote along the slideshow that included a photo of herself in front of a colorful background. In another photo, she holds a drink in a coconut as she watches a performance at the Governors Ball Music Festival in New York. In a third picture, she shows off her dog in front of a mural.

The posts mark the first few since she stepped away from Instagram just before her birthday in December 2017. In that post, she posed on a red chaise lounge in heels, skinny jeans and a white cut-out top showing off her fit figure. Since then, she’d posted nothing at all, up until this month.

The recent Michigan State University graduate may be trying to perfect her branding game, as she confessed in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight that “people have been reaching out through [Instagram]” to work with her. She added that her future is “kind of up in the air.”

In the interview, she also opened up about her relationship with her rapper father, saying that they are “very close.”

The two have not been photographed together in a few years, but Eminem dedicated the song “Castle” off his recent album, Revival, to his daughter.

He recites three letters dated at various points in his life to his daughter in the track. “You’ll be coming out of Mommy’s stomach soon/ I better do something quick if I’ma be able to support you,” he raps. “Just thinking ahead, I’ma make it if it kills me/ Let’s see how far I can take it with this music.”

The most emotional letter is dated Christmas Eve 2007, just before Scott’s 12th birthday and in the thick of his drug addiction.

“A lot’s happened in between them since I rised to this fame/ I’ve said your name but always tried to hide your face,” he tells her. “And if things should worsen, don’t take this letter I wrote. As a goodbye note, ’cause your dad’s at the end of his rope.”