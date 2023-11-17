Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Soaks up Sun on Romantic Vacation With Fiance Evan McClintock

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Mathers recently spent some time soaking up the sun on a romantic vacation with her fiance Evan McClintock. In a post on Instagram, Mathers shared some photos of herself and McClintock enjoying a tropical getaway in Mexico to celebrate their "newly married friends." In the caption, she said this weekend was one "for the books."

In the post, Mathers shared some images of the gorgeous view from their hotel, and beautiful beaches they spent time on. She also included a selfie with McClintock and one of her alone in a mirror, as well as photo of the pair hanging out on a boat. Down in the post comments, many of Mathers' followers have been showering Mathers' with compliments. "That is beautiful!! Y'all are such a cute couple!! Can't wait for your wedding pictures," one person exclaimed, while someone else added, "It's almost your turn girly! Can't wait to see wedding pics!"

Mathers has been dating Evan McClintock for roughly six years. According to The Sun, McClintock is an executive at an investigation management company in Michigan. It is said that Eminem is "very approving" of his daughter's love. Mathers and McClintock announced their engagement earlier this year.

Mather's dad, Eminem ,is undeniably one of the most well-respected rappers in the music industry, but if you ask him, he owes all his success to his daughter. "[Hailie] has been my main, like source of drive and motivation, especially when she was first born and I didn't have a career, I didn't have money, I didn't have place a to live," Eminem once said while being interviewed by radio host Sway.

"So I think that really kicked me in the ass harder than anything was knowing that, and like, how I'm gonna raise her and like gave me that motivation," he continued. "She's always the driving force for me to like stay busy, stay focused and always been my number one reason for fear of failure." "I can't fail, I can't fail, because if I do, then… I can't be a failure. I can't have her grow up and not be able to say her dad succeeded…" Eminem added. "Truth is, she's all I got in this world, like really. If anything ended tomorrow, she's all that I have."

The award-winning musician has often times included his daughter in his songs throughout the years, but on his album Revival, he dedicated the song "Castle" to her, which was written in the form of a letter. "I said your name but always tried to hide your face," he rapped in the track. "This game is crazy, I wanted to claim my love for you but damn. I never knew it'd be like this. If I did, I wouldn't have done it. You ain't asked for none of this s—. Now you're being punished? Things that should've been private with me and your mother is public."