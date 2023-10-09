Eminem's Ex Kim Mathers Makes Rare Public Remarks Ahead of Daughter Hailie's Wedding

The 48-year-old confirmed that she is close with all her adult children and is cordial with her ex-husband.

Eminem's ex-wife Kim Mathers has been back in the headlines for the first time in years as the family prepares for Hailie Jade Mathers' wedding to her long-time boyfriend Evan McClintock. Kim spoke to reporters from The Sun about the preparation for Hailie's wedding, confirming that she will be there along with Marshall Mathers himself. She said that the two have been in contact and have been cordial about the whole process.

Kim and Marshall Mathers raised four children together – their biological daughter Hailie, Kim's biological niece Alaina, Kim's biological child from another relationship Stevie and Marshall's younger half-brother Nathan. While Eminem's lyrics have made the inner workings of their family somewhat infamous, Kim revealed that they already gathered for a family wedding earlier this year. Alaina and her husband Matt Moeller held an "extravagant" Gatsby-themed wedding, and Kim expects Hailie's wedding to go just as smoothly.

When asked if she would be attending Hailie's wedding, Kim said: "Yes of course," and confirming that she is on good terms with all four children and is in contact with Marshall as well. When asked how often they see each other, she reportedly laughed and said: "Not often, but often enough!"

Kim and Marshall Mathers met as teenagers and married in 1999, which is when they had Hailie together. Their relationship became a matter of national interest when Eminem rapped about it – sometimes gruesomely – in his early work. They divorced in 2001, then briefly remarried in 2006 before divorcing again. At that point, Kim even sued Marshall for defamation over songs where he fantasized about murdering her. They settled out of court.

Things have been much better recently as the two have grown older. Kim even told reporters that Marshall has been supportive to her as through two suicide attempts in recent years, followed by a stint in rehab. After losing both of her parents, Kim became depressed and self-medicated with alcohol and prescription drugs. She was in a near-fatal car crash in 2015 that she later described as a suicide attempt, and suffered a near-fatal overdose in 2022 shortly before entering rehab. Thankfully, she will still be able to celebrate her daughter's marriage at the upcoming wedding.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.