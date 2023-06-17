Eminem's Daughter Alaina Gets Married With Hailie Jade as a Bridesmaid

Eminem's daughter, Alaina Marie Scott, has gotten married. The 30-year-old walked down the aisle with Matt Moeller on June 9 in Detroit, Michigan. Newlywed Mrs. Moeller expressed her excitement over the big wedding day via Instagram, posting various pictures of the couple and a group shot of the bridal party. Alaina's sister, Hailie Jade, was one of the bridesmaids, smiling happily with a gorgeous bouquet of red, pink, and peach flowers. "June 9, 2023 simply one of the best days of my life in this lifetime and in the next, my soul will always find yours," Alaina captioned the post. The bride wore a beaded, mermaid-style gown, a crystal tiara, and a ballet-length veil for her big day. She showcased her transition to married woman in a creative video.

Alaina, whom Eminem called "Lainey" in his music, was adopted by Eminem in the early 2000s. It is reported that her mother is Eminem's wife, Kim's twin sister, who struggled with drug addiction and died in 2016. "I have full custody of my niece," Eminem told Rolling Stone that year. "My niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born. Me and Kim pretty much had her, she'd live with us wherever we was at." The rapper was previously quoted as saying that Lainey was "like a daughter" to him in an appearance on the show Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson in 2020. "When I think about my accomplishments, like, that's probably the thing that I'm the most proud of, you know, is that -- is being able to raise kids," he said.

In addition, Eminem also adopted Stevie Laine Scott in 2002, who was born to Kim and a man she dated during the period between her two marriages to the rapper. Currently, the family is preparing for another wedding. It has been announced that Hailie Jade, 27, is engaged to Evan McClintock. On Hailie's podcast, the groom-to-be explained how he asked Eminem for his blessing before popping the question in February. "Yeah, it was over the holidays. I was just looking for an opportunity not to make it too obvious," Evan explained. "I saw your dad go downstairs and [thought], 'All right. I got to do it right now or I'm not doing it today. I'm going to have to schedule some other time. So, I just followed him downstairs, and thankfully, he was just down there, grabbing your [birthday] cake."