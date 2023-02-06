Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Announces Engagement

Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, is getting married! The 27-year-old announced Monday that she and longtime boyfriend Evan McClintock had gotten engaged after six years of dating, sharing photos to Instagram of her fiancé getting down on one knee and popping the question before they popped a bottle of champagne.

"casual weekend recap...," she captioned the post, adding crying and diamond ring emojis alongside a heart. "i love you @evanmcclintock11." The Just a Little Shady podcast host's sister, Alaina Marie Scott, had plenty of crying emojis to add in the comments, writing that she "couldn't be happier for the two of you" and "can't wait do this chapter of life with you guys!"

Hailie, whom Eminem shares with ex-wife Kim, first met McClintock when they were both students at Michigan State University, and the couple started dating in 2016. In February 2022, the influencer shared a rare shot of her kissing McClintock to her Instagram, writing in the caption, "yesterday & everyday."

In July, Hailie launched her podcast, Just a Little Shady, sharing in the first episode stories from her childhood growing up as the daughter of a famous rapper. "I remember going on [Eminem's tour bus] and all our memories of being young were so cool and unique to look back at now," she explained. "But at the time, it felt so normal and not anything strange or different. I mean, 'cause we didn't know any better."

"I don't know, we had so many normal experiences that when something like that happened, I thought like, 'Oh, everybody else does this too,'" Hailie recalled of experiences including a day going to Disney World in a limo. "Not realizing that like, no, that's freaking weird. It's so fun to look back, when we have these conversations here, wherever, like thinking back as an adult, like, 'Wow, that's actually so surreal.' Those memories of me thinking those were normal things, now I look back and I'm like, 'Holy crap, that was cool.' ...Even then, like at the time, we were so happy and so excited, but we didn't like get to appreciate that moment as much as now, when we talk about it and think back on it. We're like, 'Oh my god, that was just awesome.'"