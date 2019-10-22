Eminem’s Daughter, Hailie Jade, Posts ‘Self Love’ Hug Photo That Causes Fans to Cheer Her On

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, recently posted a “self love” photo of her “hugging” herself on Instagram, and it has fans and followers cheering her on. In the image, Mathers is wearing a black top, and has her arms wrapped around herself as she stares and smile toward the camera. In the post’s caption, she wrote, “Kinda looks like im hugging myself & honestly im ok with that ~self love~ amiright!!? i took this in an attempt to show my orange-y look bc halloween is only 10 DAYS AWAY.”

Many fellow Instagram users have since commented on the post, with one writing, “This picture is really beautiful.”

“Self love is key! I dig your motivational posts,” another follower wrote.

“I can dig it, Hailie. You look so beautiful, vibrant and very classic,” someone else gushed.

“You are so pretty- please do a makeup tutorial girl- I need to know how to do that eye makeup!!!” one other fan exclaimed.

In another recent fall-themed post, Mathers shared a photo of herself posing by a fence near a farm, while wearing a vest and some sunglasses with her outfit.

“Don’t mind me- just enjoying my hot apple cider & the beautiful michigan fall foliage!!⁣” she wrote in the post’s caption, then asking her followers, “I want to know where you are from! are you experiencing fall right now too?!”

“From Rochester, NY but have been living in Orlando for the last 12 years,” one follower replied. “I love it here. Sometimes I miss the change of seasons, but I don’t miss the headache of dealing with cold weather.”

“Greetings from Raleigh, NC!” another person chimed in. “We get all 4 seasons here and now the leaves are starting to change. That combined with our cotton candy sunset skies makes some evenings absolutely gorgeous! Cheers!”

“I’m from Sweden, and let me tell you I’ve experienced fall this whole summer,” one more user offered. “Matter of fact I have been sleeping with an electric blanket, a thick duvet and sometimes another blanket on top of that. It’s SO C O L D HERE RIGHT NOW! Are you freezing off your buttcheeks too? Or is it warm there?”

“I’m your neighbor! I’m from Kalamazoo, MI. Just moved to Florida last November and I’m so homesick. My body is ready for cool air but it’s so damn hot!!!” one final follower shared.

