Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Flaunts Curves in New Fashion Video

Hailie Jade Mathers, the 25-year-old daughter of rapper Eminem, showed off her curves in an Instagram Story post on Thursday. In the clip, Mathers modeled a pair of jeans she spotted during a trip to H&M. Mathers is a busy Instagram influencer, with over 2.1 million followers. She celebrated her 25th birthday on Christmas Day.

In the clip, preserved by one of Mathers' fans, Mathers told her fans she just had to show off the jeans. "They're called loose mom jeans," Mathers said as she pointed out the tag on the pants' behind. "But look how flattering these are," she said as she showed her back to the mirror. "And they're so comfortable, and breathable, stretchable material." Mathers said she usually struggles to find mom jeans that fit good at the waist and at the bottom. "So I am super impressed, and I had to share them," she said. At the end of the clip, she called them her "new favorite pair of jeans." Mathers included a link to the jeans and another pair of pants she modeled for fans.

When Mathers turned 25, she shared a photo of herself with her age in balloon form. "Even though this isn’t the 'golden' birthday I originally would’ve planned, I know I will still make 25 my year regardless. I feel so blessed & lucky to be here and at this place in my life," she wrote.

Mathers is the daughter of Eminem and Kimberly Anne Scott. The rapper also has custody of Alaina, his sister-in-law Dawn's daughter, and Whitney, Kim's daughter from a previous relationship. Alaina also has a sizeable following on Instagram, with over 12,400 followers. She is dating Matt Moeller and often shares pictures of the two, as well as inspirational messages about body positivity. On Jan. 12, Alaina told fans she booked a trip as a way of helping her mental health. It gives her something to look forward to. She assured her followers she will pay attention to coronavirus regulations while traveling.

"I realize not everyone has the ability to just do this and that we’re living in the middle of a global pandemic, but please don’t forget your mental well-being is important too," Alaina wrote. "For me, traveling fills my cup, recharges me, and makes me feel my best self when I return. So I want to know what self-care acts are you doing during these weird times to fill your cup? PS promise to be safe and mask up when traveling."

As for Eminem himself, he released his latest album, Music to be Murdered By - Side B on Dec. 18. The new collection of songs has included some controversial lyrics, including a diss directed at Snoop Dogg in the track "Zeus." In response, Snoop shared a message on Instagram, reading, "People who can't communicate think everything is an argument."