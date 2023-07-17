Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Makes Exciting Announcement

Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, is having an exciting year. After announcing her engagement to longtime boyfriend Evan McClintock back in February, the 27-year-old is making some big career moves, recently announcing that her Just a Little Shady podcast, which she co-hosts with Brittany Ednie, will be returning next month for its second season.

Mathers announced the exciting news while celebrating the podcast's first anniversary over the weekend. Sharing a gallery of images from her first year as a full-fledged podcast host, including some behind-the-scenes images of recording sessions, Mathers wrote, "1 year since the launch of the [Just a Little Shady podcast]... so much has happened in the last year & it wouldn't be possible without the support of our JALS fam." She went on to share with her 3.1 million Instagram followers that the podcast "will be back in August with more guests, more fun set designs, new merch designs inspired by our listeners & more," teasing, "stay tuned."

Launched in June 2022, the Just a Little Shady podcast sees Mathers talking about her life, pop culture, and getting "a little shady" alongside Ednie. Throughout the first season, the two co-hosts have covered everything from that headline-making Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber feud to traveling as a kid while her father was on tour to zodiac signs and more. Special guests have included Mathers's uncle, Nathan Samra-Mathers, and her now-fiancé.

News that the podcast will soon be returning for its second season sparked plenty of excitement, with one person responding to Mathers's announcement with, "let's goooo." Another person congratulated Mathers "on one year," adding that they "can't wait for more merch!! I wear one of the sweatsuits every day." Meanwhile, several others made it known that they are keeping their fingers crossed for one special guest in particular, Mathers's father, one person writing, "time to get Em on."

Along with being a podcast host, Mathers is a brand ambassador for Garnier USA and Puma. She also has beauty and fashion experience, which she has put to good use in debuting a line of merch for her podcast. Currently, the Just a Little Shady podcast YouTube channel boasts 132,000 subscribers, with the most recent video, uploaded last month, garnering 17,000 views.