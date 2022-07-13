Eminem's Daughter Hailee Jade Launching Major Business Venture

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Mathers revealed on Instagram that she is debuting a podcast called Just a Little Shady. Mathers announced her new podcast on July 12 when she wrote on Instagram, "Just a little shady podcast is about to drop! This project has been in the works for a while & i'm so excited for the first episode to be launching!!"

In addition to tagging the podcast's Instagram account, she captioned, "Let's talk about my life, pop culture, and get a little shady." Mathers also suggested people subscribe to her YouTube channel to "see a sneak peak." The 26-year-old influencer has nearly one million followers on TikTok and 2.7 million on Instagram.

Mathers will co-host the podcast with friend Brittany Ednie, who studied at Central Michigan University after attending Chippewa Valley High School with her. According to LinkedIn, Ednie is a program manager at Rocket Central, a professional services company based in Detroit, Michigan.

The show will include her commentary on "life, pop culture" and "get a little shady." There is still no word on whether Mathers' famous father will make an appearance.

The announcement comes a month after Mathers filed a trademark for the podcast under her company, Hailie Jade LLC. It lists: "Entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of a celebrity influencer discussing autobiographical topics, influencer lifestyle, and personal growth," reported The Sun.

Mathers filed for a trademark on her podcast name and for the right to sell "hats, shirts, and clothing jackets" with her brand in June, according to documents obtained by Page Six Style. Additionally, she has applied for a trademark to sell clothing and "non-medicated skincare preparations" with her new entertainment brand, as reported by The Sun.

A brand ambassador for Garnier USA and Puma, the Grammy-winning rapper's daughter already has beauty and fashion experience. Eminem also debuted his Shady Ltd. apparel line in the early 2000s, and since then, he has collaborated with Chrysler and Title Boxing on T-shirts.

Two years after launching her Instagram account, the famously private celebrity kid revealed companies had flooded with offers."People have been reaching out through [Instagram], as I don't have any [management]," Mathers told Daily Mail in 2018.

When asked if she had been approached for photo shoots, she answered, "Not so much [by] magazines, but companies who work with them." At the time, Mathers said she wanted to become an internet success, but her plans were "up in the air." The student said she studied psychology at university and was "on the Dean's List," adding she did not plan to pursue music like her father.

Eminem has only referred to Hailie in a few interviews and called her his greatest motivation when he was penniless and rapping in a poor Detroit neighborhood. In 2002 interview, per Metro, he said, "She has been my main source of drive and motivation, especially when she was first born. I didn't have a career yet, I didn't have money, I didn't have a place to live. I think that kicked me in the a– harder knowing, 'How am I going to raise her?"

"She's always been the driving force for me to stay busy, stay focused, always been my number one reason for fear of failure. I can't fail. I can't have her grow up and not be able to say, 'My dad succeeded.' "I talk about her a lot, the truth is she is all I got in this world. If everything ended tomorrow, she's all that I have," Eminem added.