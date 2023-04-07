Emily Ratajkowski Reacts to Harry Styles Makeout

Emily Ratajkowski is shrugging off her makeout with Harry Styles after the 31-year-old supermodel and 29-year-old "As It Was" singer were spotted getting hot and heavy in the streets of Tokyo. In a new Los Angeles Times piece, Ratajkowski opened up throughout two months of conversations, in which she got candid about the men in her life amid her divorce from estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Ratajkowski even subtly addressed rumors that she had once taken part in a threesome with her friend and Styles' ex-girlfriend, Olivia Wilde, that sparked after photos surfaced of her Tokyo makeout with the singer. "There's a million insane, inaccurate things about my relationships [that are said]," the Gone Girl actress told the outlet in a voice note she sent from Japan.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Ratajkowski's 2-year-old son, Sylvester, whom she shares with Bear-McClard, could be heard in the background of the voice note, splashing water during his bath and repeating "mama" while trying to get his mom's attention. Laughing, Ratajkowski continued that she was "definitely still" not thinking about men, alluding to the PDA session as she added, "Although, yeah. You know, sometimes things just happen."

When it comes to her divorce from Bear-McClard, the model only said it had been a "horrifying" last year for her, but noted she didn't want to openly discuss her marriage for fear of jeopardizing her custody of her son. "I'm scared," she admitted. "I'm learning that outspoken women don't often get their children."

Ratajkowski spoke more openly about her short-lived relationship with comedian Eric Andre, whom she never mentioned by name, but whose identity was deduced in the Times report. Ratajkowski revealed she had to ask the guy she was dating if he thought she was pretty, saying that he would talk about women he'd dated in the past and say how gorgeous they were, but never said the same about her.

"So I said, 'What do you think of me?'" she recalled. "And he was like, 'Are you serious? You're a famous model.' I was like, 'Wow, you don't get it.' I need to know that you are specifically attracted to me. Beauty is totally subjective. I don't care how much it's validated by a standard."