Piers Morgan Throws Spaghetti at Emily Ratajkowski’s Saucy Video Shoot

Piers Morgan dished out a hearty dose of hate on Emily Ratajkowski’s latest spaghetti-filled video shoot.

The model and actress wiggled around on a table full of pasta for a shoot with Love Magazine‘s annual Love Advent calendar. The lingerie-clad teaser caused fans — and critics — to speak out about her sexy “carbo loading” session.

“I don’t know quite what she is,” Morgan said on Good Morning Britain Wednesday. “She’s a global bimbo.”

“Piers has got a personal vendetta against her,” co-host Susanna Reid explained.

“She likes to think taking her clothes off is promoting feminism,” Morgan interjected. “She’s posted something on Instagram about how what we are watching now is unbelievably empowering to feminists… For goodness sake — get some clothes on and get yourself a proper job.”

Ratajkowski penned a message for Love Magazine’s Instagram account, sharing her definition of feminism.

“I’m tired of having to consider how I might be perceived by men if I wear the short skirt or post a sexy Instagram. I want to do what I want to do. Feminism isn’t about adjusting, it’s about freedom and choice,” she wrote in part.

“The way I dress, act, flirt, dance, have sex — those are my decisions and they shouldn’t be impacted by men. Being sexy is fun and I like it. I should never have to apologise for that,” the 26-year-old added.

Morgan continued to slam Ratajkowski’s video on Twitter after the morning broadcast, questioning how feminism and revealing clothing go hand-in-hand.

The video in question is for day three of the 2017 Love Advent, which showcases a different famous female each day. It begins with Ratajkowski surrounded by oversized bowls of spaghetti, wearing lingerie, arm warmers and a scarf.

“Today is carbo loading day,” she says while flouncing around and rubbing the pasta all over her body and taking a few bites.

This year’s theme is #StayStrong, which hopes to empower women to be independent and confident.

“Peace on earth and goodwill towards all men…well, towards all women, anyway. That seemed to just about sum up this year… It’s festive, it’s fun and it’s everything we love about women enjoying being women, on their own terms,” LOVE’s editor in chief Katie Grand told Forbes of the seventh annual project.

This year’s A-list cast includes videos by Ashley Graham, Kendall Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid and Karlie Kloss, among others. A new video will be released by the magazine every day leading up to Christmas.