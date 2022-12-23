Emily Ratajkowski Details Looking for a 'Lady Crush' Using Dating App

Emily Ratajkowski is dipping her toe into the world of dating apps – and she's not sure she's loving what she's finding. The model, 31, revealed in a new episode of her podcast, High Low, that she is on a dating app for the first time as she enjoys the single life for the first time since her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard.

"I had a glass of wine, and I was like, 'F- it,'" Ratajkowski said of finally downloading the unnamed dating app she's joined. "I was feeling defiant because so many people told me not to get it." It hasn't exactly been a fairytale experience, however, as the My Body author noted the app lacks the diversity she's looking for in a pool of suitors. "I feel like this app is a little bit white," she explained. "It's very white and feels like a very particular man and very particular type of woman, so I don't think I'm gonna meet my lady crush on here."

Ratajkowski's new foray into the dating app world comes amid speculation about her relationship with Pete Davidson. The Gone Girl star and Saturday Night Live comedian were spotted together sitting courtside at a New York Knicks game late last month, which marked their first public appearance since sparking romance rumors earlier in the month while hanging out together in New York City.

Ratajkowski had recently filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard – with whom she shares her 1-year-old son, Sylvester – in September, and has been open about wanting to explore dating now that she's living the single life. Neither Ratajkowski nor Davidson have publicly discussed their relationship with one another, but the former did discuss the Meet Cute star's star-studded list of exes, which includes Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande, during a 2021 appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

"Pete – he's got the height. Obviously, women find him very attractive. ... Guys are like, 'Wow. What's that guy got?' And I'm like, I mean, he seems super charming," Ratajkowski said at the time. "He's vulnerable. He's lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good! He's great! Good relationship with his mother. We love it."