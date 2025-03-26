Emily Ratajkowski Debuts ‘Worst Haircut’ of Her Life: ‘I Have Bangs on the Back of My Head’

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski‘s latest hair transformation has fans gasping—and not in a good way. The fashion icon took to TikTok on March 25 to unveil what she candidly described as the “worst haircut” of her life, featuring an unusual and unwanted addition: bangs positioned on the back of her head.

“Storytime, yes I have a filter on because I have the worst haircut of my life and I need to feel pretty,” Ratajkowski explained in her video. What followed was a reveal that had followers rushing to the comments section with reactions ranging from shocked to sympathetic.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 32-year-old model displayed her new shaggy style from multiple angles, highlighting the peculiar placement of layers and bangs that seemed to defy conventional hairstyling principles. “Oh, you thought I was gonna be funny?” she continued in her video. “Like I have bangs on the back of my head. Is it giving member of The Dare? Or is it giving Karen O? Or is it giving Italian?”

While attempting to make sense of her styling mishap, Ratajkowski offered her theory about the stylist’s intentions. “The very nice man who did this to me, I think he was going British shag, British shaggy,” she explained in her TikTok. “But the main thing is it’s not me. You know? Shocking. Shocking. I can hide it, but the wind hits and bitch…”

The model’s followers quickly flooded her comments with comparisons and reactions. One particularly popular comment referenced British rock star Liam Gallagher’s 2016 hairstyle, while others compared her new look to everything from scene kids of the 2000s to the character Jenny Humphrey from Gossip Girl season 2.

Even celebrities chimed in on the hair disaster. Julia Fox expressed solidarity in the comments, writing, “No cuz I’m so mad for u rn.” When influencer Tinx questioned why the bangs “start so far back,” Ratajkowski emphatically agreed, responding in all caps: “WHY ARE THEY SO FAR BACK.”

One follower suggested astrological factors might be at play, commenting, “Queen we aren’t supposed to get haircuts during Venus retrograde.” Ratajkowski humorously replied, “I believe in astrology now.”

In a follow-up video, the model demonstrated her ability to laugh at the situation by lip-syncing to a scene from Fleabag where characters discuss a bad haircut, jokingly commenting that she “might actually lose my job” over the style mishap. When a fan optimistically suggested the look was “growing on me,” Ratajkowski quickly shut down the possibility of personal acceptance, responding: “Lol i wish i could say the same.”

The model’s TikTok analysis of her new look included technical observations, acknowledging one commenter who suggested it resembled “a curly cut in straight hair” with a simple “Correct.”

Despite the styling disaster, Ratajkowski has managed to maintain her sense of humor throughout the ordeal. Let’s be honest— she could probably make even the most questionable haircut look like a deliberate fashion statement. Whether the unconventional cut will start a trend or prompt an emergency salon visit remains to be seen.