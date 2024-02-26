Angelina Jolie Unveils Blonde Hair Transformation

Angelina Jolie is showcasing a new look amid her reported plans to leave Hollywood in the wake of her divorce from Brad Pitt. According to PEOPLE, Jolie was spotted out with a far blonder look than many would expect from her in recent years.

Jolie visited her Atelier Jolie store in New York, wearing a pair of sunglasses, a long black coat, and a new blonder hairstyle. It's nothing too new for the actress and has been her look for nearly a year in some form.

Despite her new foray into fashion with the store, Jolie isn't planning to dive headfirst into the industry. "I don't want to be a big fashion designer," Jolie told Vogue in September. "I want to build a house for other people to become that."

She also detailed how she and her family aren't the most "fashionable" clan. "I find it slightly funny that we are involved in fashion – I don't think any one of us is overly 'fashionable,'" she told Vogue. "But because we live in our clothes, it is so much a part of who we are, and something that's important to explore, especially for young people.

"I've always wanted to take my family to a place where I can say: 'Does your clothing really represent you? Absolutely you? And do you love it?" she added. "I think the average person would not think it does. But I think tailoring does that for you."