Elton John Making $1 Million Donation to Protect HIV Patients Against Coronavirus

In response to the coronavirus crisis, many celebrities have issued donations to various causes in order to help relief efforts. On Saturday, Elton John became one of the latest to announce his own, generous donation to a cause near and dear to his heart, as TMZ noted. The singer announced via Twitter that his foundation would be launching a $1 million COVID-19 Emergency Fund in order to make sure that those on the frontlines can adequately respond to the effects of COVID-19 on those with HIV “for the most marginalised communities” around the United States and the entire world.

Today, I’m proud to announce that my Foundation @EJAF is launching a $1million COVID-19 Emergency Fund to make sure that our frontline partners can respond to the effects of COVID-19 on HIV care for the most marginalised communities around the world. pic.twitter.com/g4wh9dnd3d — Elton John (@eltonofficial) April 4, 2020

“Now and always, I’m committed to not leave anyone affected by HIV behind,” he wrote in a follow-up tweet before directing his followers to his foundation’s website so that they can receive more information regarding this cause. “Visit http://ejaf.org/covid19 for more info. Sending love to all of our Foundation’s partners, grantees, supporters, frontline workers and members of our community during this time.” As TMZ reported, John has long been a driving force in combating the AIDS epidemic, noting that he’s been an advocate for causes relating to the fight for nearly 30 years. They also noted that John’s donation and advocacy are especially important as those with HIV typically have compromised immune systems, meaning that they are especially vulnerable in contracting the coronavirus.

John’s post comes nearly a week after he hosted a star-studded coronavirus relief concert on FOX. The special, Living Room Concert for America, featured performances from singers such as Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey and the Backstreet Boys, who all performed from their homes. According to Variety, the special had raised $8 million towards coronavirus relief efforts as of Wednesday.

John isn’t the only celebrity who has donated to various causes amidst this coronavirus crisis. Kylie Jenner, Oprah Winfrey, Dolly Parton, and many more have pledged generous donations to hospitals and charitable causes during this difficult time. Recently, Pink, who revealed that she had been diagnosed with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, pledged $1 million in donations to two separate causes — the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia and the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund, as she detailed on Friday.