Ellen DeGeneres Spotted for the First Time Since Talk Show Investigation Began

Ellen DeGeneres was seen for the first time since she vowed to make changes behind the scenes at The Ellen DeGeneres Show after allegations of a "toxic" workplace environment surfaced and WarnerMedia announced an investigation. Dozens of former staffers have also accused some executive producers of sexual harassment and misconduct. DeGeneres said she plans to "correct the issues" in the future, while another executive producer shot down rumors the show could be canceled.

On Friday, the day after DeGeneres' apology to staff was published in The Hollywood Reporter, the Emmy-winning comedian was seen walking around her Montecito neighborhood. The paparazzi photos published by The Sun show DeGeneres wearing a black t-shirt and white baseball cap while she spoke on her cellphone. She also wore a necklace with a "P" pendant for her wife, actress Portia de Rossi.

On July 16, BuzzFeed News published multiple allegations from former staffers who claimed there was a "toxic" work environment behind the scenes at Ellen. This prompted WarnerMedia to launch an investigation and DeGeneres apologized to current employees on Thursday. The WarnerMedia investigation is already completed, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Sources also told THR that executive producer Ed Glavin is likely the highest-profile producer to be fired, as he is at the center of the most serious claims. Galvin was also accused of sexual harassment in a BuzzFeed News report published Thursday.

"Alongside Warner Bros, we immediately began an internal investigation and we are taking steps, together, to correct the issues," DeGeneres wrote in her apology. As the show's popularity grew, she was not "able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I'd want them done," she wrote. "Clearly some didn't. That will now change and I'm committed to ensuring this does not happen again."

Following the allegations, speculation about the show's future began. A Telepictures insider even told The Daily Mail that DeGeneres was telling executives she was considering leaving the show behind. However, executive producer Andy Lassner told a fan on Twitter that "nobody is going off the air."

Meanwhile, there is a division among Hollywood celebrities in the scandal. Actors Brad Garrett and Lea Thompson have both confirmed the allegations. Garrett said the treatment of DeGeneres' staff was "common knowledge" in Hollywood. Scooter Braun supported DeGeneres though, pointing out how the comedian has "helped change the views for equality" adding, "Needed to say this as I know first hand how she helps so many when we are watching and when we are not. She isn’t about what is popular she is about what is right."