Ellen DeGeneres Shows off Gray Hair Color

The saying may go that blondes have more fun, but Ellen DeGerenes seems to be proving that wrong.

After she and her wife Portia de Rossi relocated from California to the English countryside, the former talk show host, 67, is living her best life as she embraces her natural gray hair color.

In a new video shared to her Instagram account on Sunday, DeGeneres rocked dark gray hair as she hopped on a riding lawnmower in an attempt to cut the lawn on her and de Rossi’s stunning U.K. home. Although the clip began with DeGeneres confident in her abilities to tackle the expansive property, a “how it ended” revealed DeGeneres and pushing the lawnmower up a hill with the assistance of a man.

“Portia thought it would be fun to film my first time on the mower,” DeGeneres captioned the clip. “She was right.”

Although DeGeneres may be best recognized for the iconic blonde locks she rocked during her time in the U.S., she has been sporting darker hair ever since crossing the pond. The Finding Nemo star was first seen with what appeared to be brunette hair as she joined friends at The Farmer’s Dog, a pub owned by former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson, back in November. A video showed DeGeneres and her wife enjoying a live acoustic set by the Irish band The Corrs as DeGeneres donned much darker hair than fans are used to. DeGeneres was later spotted with gray hair as she and de Rossi briefly returned to the U.S. in January.

The couple, who first met at a party in 2001 and have been married since 2008, reportedly relocated to the Cotswolds in South West England, located approximately two hours from London, last fall to “get the hell out” of the US following Donald Trump’s presidential win, TMZ reported. A source later told PEOPLE that “Ellen was in England house hunting in the beginning of October. She ended up finding a house that she loved and purchased it shortly after.”

The couple now call the scenic Cotswolds home, where they are neighbors to other celebrities such as David and Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss, and artist Damien Hirst, among others. Meanwhile, King Charles’s estate Highgrove House is located in Gloucestershire, one of the six counties that make up the Cotswolds.