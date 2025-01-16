Ellen DeGeneres Goes Gray in Her Return to the US

After moving across the pond, Ellen DeGeneres has made an appearance in America. The comedian and Emmy-award winning talk show host also debuted a new look. Just two months after she and her wife Portia de Rossi reportedly moved to England, they were spotted out in Montecito, Calif., where the couple had sold off multiple homes last year. DeGeneres, known for her blonde pixie cut, had gray hair.

DeGeneres hinted to exiting the country in her latest standup special. “This is the last time you’re going to see me,” she told a crowd in July 2024 during a comedy show taped in Santa Rosa, Calif., per SFGate. “After my Netflix special, I’m done.”

It was during the same special on the streaming giant that she addressed her exile from Tinsel Town, after insider reports of her alleged mean-girl behavior and toxic workplace surfaced. “I got kicked out of show business,” the 66-year-old said in the special. “You can’t be mean and be in show business. No, they’ll kick you out. No mean people in show business.”

In the same special, she said: “I’m a comedian who got a talk show, and I ended the show everyday by saying, ‘Be kind to one another. Had I ended my show by saying, ‘Go f–k yourselves,’ people would have been pleasantly surprised to find out I’m kind.”

DeGeneres and de Rossi, who have been married since 2008, reportedly moved to rural England. The decision was reportedly sparked by the 2024 presidential election results.

DeGeneres and de Rossi first met at a party in 2001, but it wasn’t until 2004 that their friendship would become more than platonic.

“She is the kindest, most generous, most loving, loyal, trustworthy person I have ever known. She’s a very special human being. Some of it sometimes rubs off on me,” de Rossi told PEOPLE in 2021 of her wife. And, they’re still going strong.