Ellen DeGeneres Reveals She's Been Living With Courteney Cox

Ellen DeGeneres is embracing her inner Rachel Green, revealing during Thursday's episode of her morning show that she's living with former Friends star Courteney Cox after selling the Beverly Hills home she shares with wife Portia de Rossi. "The world knows our first guest from a little show called Friends, but currently I just know her as my landlord," DeGeneres quipped while introducing the actress, who countered that she considers herself more of a "roommate" than a landlord.

DeGeneres cleared up rumors that she's been having marital problems with de Rossi, explaining, "I’m not living with Courteney Cox because I’m kicked out of my house. We sold our house here in Beverly Hills, I needed a place to stay and [Cox was] kind enough to say, 'Yes, stay at my house.'" Having the comedian move into her home, Cox said she was "nervous," as DeGeneres is her "style guru" and she hadn't been to that property in a year to update it.

"I had it cleaned. I moved everything off of the right side of the bathroom, so you’d have your space in the drawers. I was just really ready for you," Cox continued, adding that when she asked her assistant to head over to the house to check that everything was ready, she learned DeGeneres had already made herself quite at home. "And all of the sudden it was like, ‘Wait a minute. Ellen’s toothbrush is on my side!’ I had her open the drawer and I was like, ‘Well, where’s my makeup?'" Cox recalled. "So essentially you’re a terrible roommate. You took over my side and your side."

"That was Portia who took over your side," DeGeneres countered. "I only have one side. She happened to be there one night." DeGeneres assured the star that her "makeup is still there," adding that "it was just one toothbrush on that side" that shocked Cox. She jokingly added to her host some suggestions for her home: "Can you get that [piano] tuned?" she asked Cox. "And just move some of your stuff in the closet over, too."

While Cox chatted with DeGeneres, she also revealed some new details about the recently filmed Friends reunion coming to HBO Max, calling it "unbelievable." She added of being back on Stage 24 with all of her former co-stars — Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer — for the first time in 17 years was "so emotional."