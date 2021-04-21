Ellen DeGeneres Rushed Wife Portia de Rossi to the Hospital Following Weed Consumption

✖

A marijuana high might be associated with relaxation and contentment, but Ellen DeGeneres hasn't had the best experience with weed or any cannabis-related products. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday night, the talk show host got candid once again and admitted while she has never had the best time getting high, there was one scary moment she encountered after drinking three "weed drinks."

The moment came after the 63-year-old admitted to drinking Cann, a beverage with THC — also known as tetrahydrocannabinol, the chemical responsible for most of the drug's psychological effects. Gifted to her by comedian and fellow host Chelsea Handler, it might have been a thoughtful present at the time, but DeGeneres reveals nothing really happened. "They have CBD or TH... I don't know what the good thing is, but it has something," DeGeneres told Kimmel. "I drank one, and I didn't feel anything, so I drank three. I took two melatonin sleep pills."

DeGeneres further shares that the timing of consuming the beverage might not have been for the best. While her wife, Portia de Rossi, had gone to bed earlier, things came to a head when the Arrested Development star started to feel unwell. "I'm laying in bed and I realize she's not in bed. I said, 'Are you OK? Baby, are you OK?'" DeGeneres said. "She's moaning. I get out of bed and she's on the ground on all fours."

The Ellen Show host continues, "I go, 'You're not OK.' She goes, 'I'm OK.' I said, 'No unless you're playing Twister by yourself, you're not OK.' So I rushed her to the emergency room." As Kimmel inquires if DeGeneres drove her wife of 13 years to the emergency room, the 63-year-old revealed she did. "I kicked in my adrenaline because I had to rush her there," she shared. "So it's probably not safe. I shouldn't be saying any of this."

At that moment, de Rossi ended up getting an emergency appendectomy, having her appendix removed in March. De Rossi was admitted to the hospital, but due to COVID-19 safety protocols, her wife had to be sent home. DeGeneres shared at the time, her wife was in "a lot of pain" after the surgery but tells Kimmel last night she is "much better now."

DeGeneres teased how her wife was in so much pain that she made attempted to use her as a bargaining chip of sorts in exchange for some pain relievers. "She was begging for more pain pills because she was still in pain and the nurse was not giving them to her," she shared. "So she starts offering up tickets to my show. She's like bargaining, 'What about the Christmas 12 Days show?'"

While the talk show host played a game of "Did We Do It?" with Kimmel, the ABC comedian failed to ask DeGeneres about the recent "toxic" workplace allegations that have noticeably left a steep decline of 1 million viewers in ratings, per a report from the New York Times.