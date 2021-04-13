Ellen DeGeneres Sells Adam Levine's Old Beverly Hills Home for $47 Million

✖

Ellen DeGeneres has sold the Beverly Hills home that was previously owned by Adam Levine, offloading the property for around $47 million, the Wall Street Journal reports. DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi listed the property one month ago for $53.5 million, though they still made a profit on their original purchase. The couple bought the home from Levine in 2019 for $42.5 million, and the house was previously owned by tennis star Pete Sampras and Will & Grace creator Max Mutchnick.

DeGeneres and de Rossi have been flipping houses for years and last year sold a a Bali-inspired estate in Montecito for $33.3 million and sold a Tudor-style home in the same community to Ariana Grande for $6.75 million. The Beverly Hills home they purchased from Levine spans one acre just above Sunset Boulevard and features a 10,400-square-foot home that was built in 1933. The house has five bedrooms and nine bathrooms, a two-story foyer, 50-foot-long living room with a stone fireplace and white plaster walls, paneled library, stainless steel kitchen, a large dining room with a bar, gym and screening room. Outside, there's a a resort-style swimming pool, outdoor kitchen, tennis court and a guesthouse.

During the almost-two years they owned the home, DeGeneres and de Rossi made multiple updates including living spaces with reclaimed wood floors and steel-framed windows and doors. The property previously received updates from Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo, who put around $7 million into the home after they purchased it in 2018 for $33.9 million.

DeGeneres told Architectural Digest in 2011 that she has been interested in real estate since she was young. "We never had a house when I was growing up," the talk show host recalled. "We always rented. But my father would dream, and we used to look at houses all the time. I’d pick out which bedroom would be mine and get all excited." After launching her career with her stand-up act, the 63-year-old was finally able to make her dream a reality. "The first thing I did when I made money was buy a house," she said. "And then—" "Another one," de Rossi put in. "And another one and another one and another one..."

"If we’re just lying in bed, I’ll say, 'What are you thinking about?' and she’ll say, 'Horses. What are you thinking about?' and I’ll say, 'Houses,'" DeGeneres joked, to which de Rossi pointed out, "For the record, mine is the cheaper hobby."