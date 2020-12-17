Ellen DeGeneres Offers Health Update Amid COVID-19 Diagnosis

✖

Ellen DeGeneres has shared an update on her COVID-19 diagnosis. Her update comes about a week after she revealed that she had tested positive for the illness. On Wednesday, DeGeneres posted a video on social media in which she said that she is "feeling 100 percent" days after she announced her diagnosis.

"Hi everybody, just saying thank you to all the well wishes out there, I appreciate it very much. I'm feeling 100 percent, I feel really good," DeGeneres said in a video that was filmed from her home. She went on to share some of the symptoms that she's been experiencing, symptoms that she wasn't aware were even connected to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "One thing that they don't tell you is you get, somehow, excruciating back pain. Didn't know that was a symptom but I talked to some other people — back pain. Who knew? How come?" The video ended with a fun game of Connect 4 between DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, who was filming the clip. The talk show host was feeling well enough to beat her wife at the game, joking with her, "You just let me win."

DeGeneres shared her positive COVID-19 diagnosis with fans on Thursday. She released a message from the official Ellen DeGeneres Show Twitter account in which she explained that she will be taking time away from work in order to recover from the illness. She noted that she will see her fans, and Ellen DeGeneres Show viewers, after the holiday season. According to Entertainment Weekly, a spokesperson for studio Telepictures said that production on the talk show is paused until January. DeGeneres wrote in her message, "Hi Everyone. I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines. I'll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe."

This news came amidst a difficult year for DeGeneres and her talk show. Earlier this year, former and current employees alleged that there was a toxic workplace environment on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which prompted an investigation by WarnerMedia. In September, when the newest season of the show premiered, DeGeneres addressed these allegations and apologized for what allegedly transpired behind-the-scenes.