Ellen DeGeneres, 62, Reveals She Tested Positive for Coronavirus, Announces Hiatus Until After the Holidays

Ellen DeGeneres is the latest celebrity to contract COVID-19. The 62-year-old comedian and television host went to Twitter on Thursday to announced she has tested positive for the coronavirus. She also revealed The Ellen DeGeneres Show will be on hiatus until the holidays come to an end.

"I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19," DeGeneres wrote in the post. Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines. I'll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe."

The announcement comes one day after it was reported that The Ellen DeGeneres Show is losing advertisers, top celebrity guests and ratings following the controversy surrounding the show and its eponymous host. Earlier this year, The Ellen DeGeneres Show was at the center of a toxic workplace scandal. In September, DeGeneres spoke out on the controversy ahead of the show's Season 18 premiere.

"I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously, and I want to say I am so sorry to the people that were affected," DeGeneres began. "I know that I’m in a position of privilege and power, and I realize that with that comes responsibility, and I take responsibility for what happens at my show. This is The Ellen DeGeneres Show. I am Ellen DeGeneres."

There have been a number of celebrities that have shown support for DeGeneres, including Kevin Hart. In September, Hart spoke to Deadline and said he doesn't "lose sight of the definition of friendship, and in our business, it's one thing that people don't really hold on to," adding that, " there's a lot of relationships that are fake, and there's some that are real." Hart speaking from his own experience said, "In times like this, I know also how dark it gets. I know how lonely it gets because I know that these are times when people just turn their back on you. So for the ones that you love, that are close to your heart, you just want them to have some support when it seems that there is none out there, and that's just who I am as a person."

Season 18 of The Ellen DeGeneres Show premiered on Sept. 21. This week, the show will conclude its "12 Days of Giveaways" event, a popular segment that sees the show promoting brands whose products are given to the audience — but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show is giving gifts to frontline workers, first responders and families who have been impacted by the virus.