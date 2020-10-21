Ellen DeGeneres Debuts New Hairstyle on Talk Show

It hasn't been long since Ellen DeGeneres popped back on live television following the massive scandal she just endured, and she's already rocking a new hairstyle. For years, DeGeneres has rocked her signature pixie cut but this week she went with a slicked back look. Fans immediately aired their thoughts on social media, relating her new 'do to wife Portia de Rossi's.

View this post on Instagram First @iamCardiB, now me. A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@theellenshow) on Oct 20, 2020 at 12:17pm PDT

Every now and again DeGeneres rocks a slightly new hair style, but since she started her The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2003, she's always had short hair. However, in 2019, she filmed one episode with noticeably blonder and shorter hair and explained to her audience why sometimes her hair looks different than the day before. "When you have short hair, you have to color it often," she said according to PEOPLE. "So I'm constantly coloring it, so it always looks different when you watch the show — sometimes it's a different tone."

However, that day specifically, her hair looked like something went slightly wrong, but she confronted the topic head-on saying there wasn't much that could be done at that point. "My hair was falling out," she said. "Like, literally, I would touch my head and hair was falling out. I think my hair was so embarrassed, it didn't want anything to do with my head and said, 'I'm getting out of here.'" She joked that it had so many shades it looked like "the pride flag" admitting her colorist gave it a shot in an attempt to fix it. Then she hired a team of colorists but said, "My hair couldn't 'take anymore. Literally, I can't touch it. I can't wash it. I should be fine if I don't blink or sneeze."

Fans of the famous comedian are glad to see her back in action after being accused of creating a very "toxic" work environment for her staff, even having been known to call out a few of her audience members from time-to-time. After staying quiet for 6 months following the first headline which caught attention around April, DeGeneres was welcomed with applause her first day back at the end of September.

After giving an apology and noting she's simply human, it seems like the last six months of bad press she received is simply in the past now. She's back to making her audience laugh and has stepped back in her old shoes well.