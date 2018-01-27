Celebrities Help Ellen DeGeneres Celebrate 60th Birthday

Ellen DeGeneres, America’s favorite person, celebrated her 60th birthday on Friday. During her show celebrities showered her with gifts and wished her a happy birthday. Justin Timberlake even took time out of his Super Bowl rehearsals to wish her the best.

Timberlake started off by apologizing for not being at the show to celebrate DeGeneres’ big day in person, but he is a little busy practicing for the Super Bowl halftime show and warming up for his tour.

When asked what he plans to do for the Super Bowl, Timberlake told DeGeneres his performance will be a “spectacular spectacular.” He said his band, The Tennessee Kids, are his special guests, but he offered to take DeGeneres on tour. She could sing, but Timberlake said she is a very good dancer, too.

“You’re sweet and… uh, no,” DeGeneres said.

Timberlake and his band also sent DeGeneres a bouquet of flowers.

She also asked Timberlake to rub his stomach in a “sexual way” during the Super Bowl. The group also sang “Happy Birthday” for DeGeneres.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show was all about celebrating the host. Her favorite kid stars Sophia Grace and Rosie sent her a “Happy Birthday” video, where they shared their favorite memories from the show.

Dax Shepard sang a “sexy serenade” for DeGeneres. “I know that Portia’s your girl, but if you were single and straight, I’d rock your world,” Shepard sang.

Of course, Shepard is not single himself. He is married to The Good Place star Kristen Bell, who also happened to be on the show in person. It was the second year in a row that Bell was on Ellen. Bell said Shepard has never written a song like that for her though.

Bell gave DeGeneres a shirt that reads “It took 60 years to look this good.”

Bell also helped DeGeneres hand out presents to the audience.

Even celebrities who were not on Ellen today wished her a happy birthday using the hashtag, “Happy Birthday Ellen.” Some even shared their favorite DeGeneres moments, like 2 Broke Girls‘ Beth Behrs.

Happy birthday @theellenshow . There’s truly no one else I’d rather have embarrass me in front of millions of people. Also you are beautiful, and have the biggest heart. Hope today is wonderful! #HappyBirthdayEllen pic.twitter.com/vLFES8vLJi — Beth Behrs (@BethBehrs) January 27, 2018

Here are other birthday wishes DeGeneres received.

Very happy 60 th birthday to my mentor and friend @TheEllenShow .. you have been such a blessing to so many.. enjoy your day and keep dancing!!! #happybirthdayellen pic.twitter.com/zCYirNgmSw — Loni Love (@LoniLove) January 26, 2018