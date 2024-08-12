Elle King Rips 'Toxic' Dad Rob Schneider

Elle King is getting candid about her feelings for her famous dad. The "Ex's & Oh's" singer recently ripped into her "toxic" father, actor-comedian Rob Schneider.

During a new episode of the Dumb Blonde podcast with Bunnie XO, King recalled her childhood and shared that they were not very close when she was younger. She added that even when they would spend time together, typically on the set of one of his movies, she would often get "lost in the shuffle" of his priorities. "If I ever messed up a shot, if I was talking, I would get in f-ing trouble," King said.

King added that it was not until she "was much, much older" that she and Schneider were able to more intentionally connect.

Speaking about why the pair did not get along, King said that her weight and tattoos were two of the biggest conflicts. "I was like a really, really heavy child. My dad sent me to fat camp…and then I got in trouble one year because I sprained my ankle and didn't lose any weight," she recalled. "I had already started getting tattooed and it was like 108 degrees. So I had to wear sweaters because my dad was very anti-tattoos or any form of self-expression."

"I disagree with a lot of the things that he says," King went on to say of Schneider. "You're talking out of your a— and you're talking s— about drag and, you know, anti-gay rights. And it's like, get f—ed."

This seems to be partially in reference to a series of social media posts that Schneider made in July, expressing his frustration over the Olympics opening ceremony, which featured a sequence many interpreted as a recreation of Leonardo da Vinci's "The Last Supper," but was really a depiction of the Feast of Dionysis. The tableau featured drag queens, among other colorful characters.

"I am sorry to say to all the world's greatest athletes, I wish you all the best, but I cannot watch an Olympics that disrespects Christianity and openly celebrates Satan," Schneider wrote in post on X (formerly Twitter), per Variety. "I sincerely hope these Olympics get the same amount of viewers as CSPAN."

"Guys with their genitalia hanging out in front of children?! Drag Queens?! I wasn't sure if I was watching the Olympics or if I was watching a school board meeting," Schneider added in a follow-up post.

"He's just not nice," King added of her father. "You can want someone to change so much. You can't control anyone else's actions and you can't control people's feelings. All you can control is how you react and what you do with your feelings."

Finally, King add that she has no plans to mend the relationship with her father, saying that she "doesn't want to be associated" with Schneider in any way.

NBC News reports that a representative for Schneider declined to comment on King's claims.