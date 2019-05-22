Elle Fanning Collapses During Cannes Dinner Party

Elle Fanning is currently in Cannes for the annual film festival, with the 21-year-old attending the Chopard Trophee dinner on Monday night.

During the event, Fanning was sitting at a table with her sister, Dakota Fanning, when she collapsed and fell off her chair just after festival director Thierry Fremaux introduced actor Francois Civil onstage, Variety reports. A hush reportedly fell over the crowd as the ceremony came to a brief pause.

After Fanning collapsed, Dakota helped her sister up before security led the pair out of the event. Witnesses share that Colin Firth, who was sitting near the sisters, quickly leaped up to offer assistance, while actress Marion Cotillard placed her hand on her heart.

“She quickly recovered before leaving,” an eyewitness told E! News. “Most people in the room didn’t even notice until after there was a brief pause, during which word quickly spread through the venue about what happened.”

Fanning later addressed the incident on Instagram and assured fans she was fine.

“Oops, had a fainting spell tonight in my 1950’s Prada prom dress but it’s all good!!” she captioned a photo of herself giving the camera a thumbs-up, adding the hashtags #dresstootight and #timeofthemonth.

She received plenty of support from famous friends including January Jones, who joked, “Where’s your smelling salts when you need em??” and Kiernan Shipka, who commented, “you’re a literal icon.”

The dress Elle had worn to the event was a nude tulle Prada ballgown with flowers embroidered on the skirt. The actress finished the look with Chopard jewels and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

Fanning is serving as a juror at this year’s festival, and on Tuesday morning, she watched the president of this year’s jury, Alejandro Gonzalez, be awarded with the Commander of the Order of Arts and Letters. The actress is the youngest-ever member of the jury at Cannes Film Festival, explaining during a press conference that while she is just 21, she’s had years of experience in the industry.

“I started acting when I was young and been on a lot of movie sets,” she said. “I feel just really honored and I feel proud to represent a young voice in the festival.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Mike Marsland