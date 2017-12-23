Elizabeth Hurley Gives off Serious Spring Vibes With Throwback Snap

It may be winter, but Elizabeth Hurley‘s latest throwback photo has fans thinking spring!

#throwbackthursday @esteelauder @mariotestino 😘😘😘 A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Dec 21, 2017 at 6:00am PST

The actress used Instagram on Thursday to share a vintage photo of herself posing for a campaign, with the star tagging the brand Estée Lauder and famed photographer Mario Testino in the caption.

In the snap, Hurley dons an orange knit top, fitted white jeans and a straw hat as she poses with her arms over her head in front of a pristine white wall draped with brightly colored flowers.

Hurley has had a long relationship with Estée Lauder, as the cosmetics company gave her her first modeling job when she was 29.

The actress struck nearly the same pose in a new snap posted on Saturday, standing in the countryside with one arm over her head.

Her outfit in the country shot was decidedly more winter-friendly, with the star donning a dark long-sleeved knit sweater and pants and accessorizing with a black cowboy hat.

“Country life,” she captioned the shot, adding a hashtag to suggest that she is in Leicestershire, a county in the English Midlands.

Comparing the two snaps side by side, it’s safe to say Hurley has barely aged a day.

