Elizabeth Hurley Reveals Decked out ‘Kill Bill’ Costume Full With Blonde Hair and Sword

Elizabeth Hurley wowed fans with her latest Instagram post in which she showed off her Halloween costume. The 54-year-old actress dressed up as Uma Thurman‘s character of Black Mamba from Quentin Tarantino‘s 2003 hit film Kill Bill. She wore a skin-tight yellow jumpsuit and paired it with a fake sword.

View this post on Instagram 🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃 A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Oct 26, 2019 at 2:29pm PDT

Fans lit up the comments of the post.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I love Kill Bill, but she would have made it even better!,” one said. “You look so gorgeous like this,” another wrote. “Still the hottest woman on Instagram!,” a third gushed. “You are literally the coolest woman ever,” someone else commented.

The best comment was this reference to the Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck from the movie that Thurman’s character steals. “Cool. Did you drive there in the P—- Wagon?!!,” a fan joked.

Hurley has gained a huge Instagram following of 1.4 million people due in large part to her bikini photos. She models them to show off her Elizabeth Hurley Beach brand.

Surprisingly, she told Extra that she doesn’t even work out to keep up her bikini body.

“I don’t work out, per se, but I am very active. I do a lot of exercise, but it’s really the gardening… cutting down a hedge, using my chainsaw to cut down a tree, logging, all of that stuff I do. So, I’m very active,” she said.

Hurley also uses her account to promote Estee Lauder’s 2019 Breast Cancer Campaign. She frequently shares images of herself wearing pink and sporting a pink ribbon on her hand.

“It’s my 24th year working with Esteé Lauder and 27th year of the company’s Breast Cancer Campaign, and in that time we’ve raised over $79 million, and we’ll keep going until there’s a cure. I think I’ve been lucky because I’ve been with the company for 24 years so I’ve had really good products at my fingertips — and I use a lot of them,” Hurley recently told Yahoo Lifestyle.

“Early detection is absolutely vital,” she told Extra. “We know that if cancer is detected and treated early, there is a 90 percent chance of full survival.” Breast cancer is a subject near to Hurley after her grandmother died from the disease.