Elizabeth Hurley: 52 and Flaunting Jaw-Dropping Figure on Holiday

Elizabeth Hurley is 52 years old and proving that age is nothing but a number by flaunting her jaw-dropping figure on holiday.

In the new selfie photo posted to her Instagram page, Hurley is seen rocking a white shaw while topless, effectively giving her followers a view of her toned physique.

She is also donning a pair of bikini bottoms and a pair of large sunglasses.

In a caption on the photo, Hurley wrote, “Bathroom selfie in my new Lizzie Robe in soft crochet.”

The photo is partially an advertisement as the “soft crochet” shawl appears to be from the actresses line of swimwear and accessories.

Many of Hurley’s fans showered her with compliments.

“You’ve left me lost for words again,” one fan wrote, while some one else said, “You get better with age!!!”

“You’re just so beautiful and incredibly sexy…The most beautiful woman in the world Year after year,” another wrote.

In another photo recently shared to her Instagram page, the iconic star showed of her gymnastic skills by doing a handstand in the sand up against a palm tree.

Back in July, the Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery star celebrated her birthday and shared a throwback photo of herself with former partner Hugh Grant as a thank you to her followers for all the “wonderful birthday messages” she received.

“Here’s a birthday #fb to many moons ago, taken in the Monkey Bar NYC by [Sandy Linter]. Most of my best friends then are still my best friends now, and I blew out my candles this year in the same company. Feeling blessed xxxxx,” she wrote alongside the photo.

Hurley and Grant met in the late ’80s when both of them were working on a Spanish production titled Remando Al Viento.

They began dating, and seemed to have a fairytale Hollywood romance, but hit a rough patch when Grant was busted with a prostitute in 1995.

While Grant’s indiscretions were dragged into public view, Hurley stood beside him and showed support. They went on to stay together for another five years, finally announcing in 2000 that they’d broken up amicably.

Since then they’ve both gone on to other relationships, with Hurley’s last notable relationship being with Australian cricket player Shane Warne. Grant hasn’t settled down, but he has children with multiple women, most recently Swedish television producer Anna Eberstein.