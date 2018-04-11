Elizabeth Hurley Flaunts Fab Figure in New Bikini Photo on Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley recently took to Instagram to flaunt her fabulous figure in a newly posted bikini photo.

In the picture, Hurley is posed in front a blue backdrop, wearing a two-piece bikini with a bright, eye-catching pattern. In the photo’s caption she referred to where she is standing as “the Blue Bedroom.”

Many of her fans took to the comments to share their thoughts on the new bathing suit, with one fan calling her a “beautiful queen,” and another saying, “Where is the Fountain of youth you’re hiding? You look amazing! Bless you Elizabeth!”

In another photo recently shared to her Instagram page, the iconic star showed off her gymnastic skills by doing a handstand in the sand up against a palm tree.

When she isn’t busy posting sizzling Instagram pictures, Hurley’s days are spent filming her E! series The Royals, which is a fictionalized depiction of a British royal family.

In the series, Hurley stars as Queen Helena, a fictional contemporary queen consort of England. The series first aired in 2015 and is currently in its fourth season.

While her life is quite fabulous presently, Hurley is not one to abandon the good memories of her past.

Back in July, the Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery star celebrated her birthday and shared a throwback photo of herself with former partner Hugh Grant as a thank you to her followers for all the “wonderful birthday messages” she received.

“Here’s a birthday #fb to many moons ago, taken in the Monkey Bar NYC by [Sandy Linter]. Most of my best friends then are still my best friends now, and I blew out my candles this year in the same company. Feeling blessed xxxxx,” she wrote alongside the photo.

Hurley and Grant met in the late ’80s when both of them were working on a Spanish production titled Remando Al Viento.

They began dating, and seemed to have a fairytale Hollywood romance, but hit a rough patch when Grant was busted with a prostitute in 1995.

While Grant’s indiscretions were dragged into public view, Hurley stood beside him and showed support. They went on to stay together for another five years, finally announcing in 2000 that they’d broken up amicably.

Since then they’ve both gone on to other relationships, with Hurley’s last notable relationship being with Australian cricket player Shane Warne. Grant hasn’t settled down, but he has children with multiple women, most recently Swedish television producer Anna Eberstein.