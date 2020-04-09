‘Modern Family’ Series Finale: Elizabeth Banks Says Goodbye With Hilarious Throwback Scene

Actress Elizabeth Banks took to social media to thank the Modern Family cast ahead of their “bittersweet” final episode that airs this evening on ABC. In the tweet, she captioned, “Tonight is the last episode of #ModernFamily ever. Bittersweet for all us fans. A special thank you to the Pritchett-Tuckers for always having Sal’s back. Even when she shows up unannounced and/or intoxicated.” The hilarious video she shared along with her post featured a scene with the Pitch Perfect star in it as her recurring character Sal.

Tonight is the last episode of #ModernFamily ever. Bittersweet for all us fans. A special thank you to the Pritchett-Tuckers for always having Sal’s back. Even when she shows up unannounced and/or intoxicated. @jessetyler @ericstonestreet pic.twitter.com/bSjJ9vaTNO — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) April 8, 2020

Jesse Tyler Ferguson who plays Mitchell Pritchett on the hit comedy series, commented saying, “You should have won an Emmy for this scene.” The Modern Family Twitter account shared their love for Banks and her character by writing, “We love Sal! Thanks for being part of our #ModernFamily.”

One of the show’s stars, Ariel Winter has also taken to Instagram to share a collage of throwback photos and videos over the last decade as the finale approaches. In her post, she shared several moments that she and her fellow coworkers have shared throughout the 11 years they’ve filmed. Winter also highlighted the crew that she’s worked with calling them the “best.”

“It’s been an amazing journey with my #ModernFamily [heart emoji] It’s hard to type this because it still doesn’t feel real…our 2 hour series finale event is tomorrow night at 8/7c on [ABC Network] [ABC Modern Fam] We are all so grateful for the love we’ve received over the course of this 11 year journey. To know our fans love our family just as much as we do is the most amazing gift,” she captioned the memories. “Also…WE HAVE/HAD THE BEST CREW IN THE WORLD. They are a HUGE, insanely important part of our Modern Family [heart emoji] Even though you only see us on your screens, we have just as wonderful people working behind the camera that I will miss seeing all the time. We have been so lucky. [heart emoji].”

The series has won a total of 22 Emmys, with five straight years for Outstanding Comedy series from 2010 to 2014. When the network announced they would be pushing out an eleventh season, they mentioned that it would be their last. The final episode of Modern Family airs tonight on ABC.