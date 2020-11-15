Elf on the Shelf: 16 of the Funniest Creations to Use This Season
With Christmas nearing, the tradition of Elf on the Shelf returns! While it is seen subjectively as both a blessing and a curse for some families, the phenomenon first took off in 2005, after author Carol Aebersold and her daughter Chanda Bell wrote a children's picture book starring the mischievous elf.
Catapulting to worldwide fame over the years, the month of December has since become an annual tradition playing to whether kids are being naughty or nice as the Scout Elf reports to Santa nightly. Perching over in a new spot the next day, the elf awaits eager eyes to spot them as the tradition continues until Christmas Eve.
But although it might help to focus some of that stray energy in kids, it's also a creative challenge to face every day for the parents — who are placing the Scout Elf around the house. By the end of the month, many parents are scratching their heads wondering where else they can possibly hide Santa's little spy. If you're looking for some inspiration, here are 16 Elf on the Shelf success stories that you can use in your house.
Coffee Maker
One great place to set the Elf up is in the first place parents will be in the morning: right by the coffee maker. If the Elf makes a mess, what better way for the kids to show off their good behavior than by helping to clean it up?
Gone Fishin'
This family's elf is doing some early morning fishing, though he might not like what he catches. This is probably a favorite among children.
Bowling
The Elf on the Shelf isn't just for kids. It can help grown-ups realize their life-long dream of having a bowling alley in the house. This one looks like it took some crafting skills, but it's worth it.
Zip Line
If you have an Elf that does their own stunts, this one is perfect. It helps explain how they get around the house too!
Egg Graffiti
Freddys antics over the last couple of days ?? ⚪ ⚪ ⚪ ⚪ ⚪ ⚪ #goodmorning #elfontheshelf #elfontheshelfideas #howdoyoulikeyoureggsinthemorning #hiding #playingcards #cheekyelf #freddytheelf #freddy #christmas #christmasfun #christmasmagic #mumlife #mumofboys #motherhoodunplugged #raisingboys #mumsofinstagram #motherhoodthroughinstagram
Now this is a busy Elf. It's a risky move to have your Elf prank your kids, but maybe it'll help teach them what not to do. As for the card game, there are no poker chips in sight, so this Elf is still setting a good example.
Sealed Jar
Obviously, the quickest way to any child's heart is with a good old fashioned fart joke. The hashtags make it sound like the Elf's farts smell like peppermint, though the only way to know for sure would be to open the jar.
Skyrockets in flight
Incoming! Have the cute elves can make an entrance by placing them in balloons to land on your Christmas tree or even hanging around the staircase railing. Simply attach balloons to a little bucket and place the elf inside, or create paper airplanes that read, "We've landed!"
Zoo
Having the Elf interact with other stuffed toys is an old standby, but this is a whole new level. Maybe this will convince the kids to put their own toys away, so that they can't be herded into a strange Elf petting zoo.
Jenga
Maybe Po is helping the Elf build a Jenga tower, or maybe the Elf is helping Po with some board-breaking practice. Either way, this is a great collaboration.
Dinosaurs
The Elf can be a charismatic teacher! Let him draw a crowd.
Wine sh(elf)
It's a long, tiresome month for the Elf on the Shelf. Let him unwind a little, put him where your kids (hopefully) never look.
Twister
Take advantage of the Elf's flexibility! This one is great because it's so easy to make yet so funny once you do. Bonus points for getting some more toys in there with the elf.
Socially conscious
Nothing says 2020 like the pandemic! But to keep rolling in the fact that social distancing and keeping safe from germs is a vital part of the holiday season, keep one of the elves by the sinks in your home to remind your kids — and loved ones — that they need to wash up any chance they get.
Star
Sometimes it's best to hide right in plain sight! Put the Elf up top where only the abominable snowman can reach.
Sleepover
At the end of the day, The Elf is there to make the children happy, so make sure they get some quality time.
Elfie Selfies!
How about styling your Elf by having them take a selfie? Wrapping their arms around an old phone, keep this one near the kitchen table or living room to remind family that screen time is being monitored.