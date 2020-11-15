Elf on the Shelf: 16 of the Funniest Creations to Use This Season

With Christmas nearing, the tradition of Elf on the Shelf returns! While it is seen subjectively as both a blessing and a curse for some families, the phenomenon first took off in 2005, after author Carol Aebersold and her daughter Chanda Bell wrote a children's picture book starring the mischievous elf. Catapulting to worldwide fame over the years, the month of December has since become an annual tradition playing to whether kids are being naughty or nice as the Scout Elf reports to Santa nightly. Perching over in a new spot the next day, the elf awaits eager eyes to spot them as the tradition continues until Christmas Eve. But although it might help to focus some of that stray energy in kids, it's also a creative challenge to face every day for the parents — who are placing the Scout Elf around the house. By the end of the month, many parents are scratching their heads wondering where else they can possibly hide Santa's little spy. If you're looking for some inspiration, here are 16 Elf on the Shelf success stories that you can use in your house.

Bowling #elfontheshelfbowling #elfontheshelf #elfontheshelfideas #elfbowling #day8 A post shared by tallystar (@tallystar) on Dec 7, 2017 at 11:08pm PST The Elf on the Shelf isn't just for kids. It can help grown-ups realize their life-long dream of having a bowling alley in the house. This one looks like it took some crafting skills, but it's worth it. prevnext

Zip Line #elfontheshelfideas #elfontheshelf A post shared by Laurali's Blog (@lauralisblog) on Dec 7, 2017 at 10:24pm PST If you have an Elf that does their own stunts, this one is perfect. It helps explain how they get around the house too! prevnext

Skyrockets in flight View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Elf on the Shelf (@elfontheshelf) Incoming! Have the cute elves can make an entrance by placing them in balloons to land on your Christmas tree or even hanging around the staircase railing. Simply attach balloons to a little bucket and place the elf inside, or create paper airplanes that read, "We've landed!" prevnext

Zoo |?| 17 DAYS UNTIL CHRISTMAS |?| #christmas #naughtyornice #santaclause #elfontheshelfideas #christmas2017 #elfontheshelf #zoo A post shared by Christmas Elves (@christmaself_2017) on Dec 8, 2017 at 2:36am PST Having the Elf interact with other stuffed toys is an old standby, but this is a whole new level. Maybe this will convince the kids to put their own toys away, so that they can't be herded into a strange Elf petting zoo. prevnext

Jenga Thank Elfin it’s Friday #elfontheshelf #primaryteaching A post shared by BasicScottishLass (@___.kmc.___) on Dec 8, 2017 at 2:21am PST Maybe Po is helping the Elf build a Jenga tower, or maybe the Elf is helping Po with some board-breaking practice. Either way, this is a great collaboration. prevnext

Twister |?| 17 DAYS UNTIL CHRISTMAS |?| #christmas #naughtyornice #santaclause #elfontheshelfideas #christmas2017 #elfontheshelf #twister A post shared by Christmas Elves (@christmaself_2017) on Dec 8, 2017 at 2:36am PST Take advantage of the Elf's flexibility! This one is great because it's so easy to make yet so funny once you do. Bonus points for getting some more toys in there with the elf. prevnext

Socially conscious View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Elf on the Shelf (@elfontheshelf) Nothing says 2020 like the pandemic! But to keep rolling in the fact that social distancing and keeping safe from germs is a vital part of the holiday season, keep one of the elves by the sinks in your home to remind your kids — and loved ones — that they need to wash up any chance they get. prevnext

Star Elfred was in disguise this morning? #ElfredsAdventures2017 A post shared by Nikz (@lifeas_iknowit) on Dec 8, 2017 at 2:39am PST Sometimes it's best to hide right in plain sight! Put the Elf up top where only the abominable snowman can reach. prevnext