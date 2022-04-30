Elisabeth Moss Clears Air Over Leah Remini Claims and Scientology

✖

Elisabeth Moss took a rare step and discussed her beliefs in Scientology in a new interview with The New Yorker. She opens up a bit about the controversial church and its followers. She also addresses some of Leah Remini's past comments and controversy from the 2018 Television Critics Association awards.

As Moss claims in the profile, she didn't exit after Remini won and went to give her acceptance speech for Scientology and the Aftermath. Her reason was far more normal than most would assume.

"It's not really a closed-off religion. It's a place that is very open to welcoming in somebody who wants to learn more about it. That's the thing that is probably the most misunderstood."



"I went to the bathroom," Moss said about the moment. "I wish it was more exciting than that." She would also address Remini's comments that Moss isn't allowed to speak with her due to Scientology's belief that ex-members, especially those who speak out, are "anti-social" personalities. Moss denies this and denies having any true connection to the King of Queens alum.

"I have never been approached by her," Moss added about Remini. "I have never received any request to talk to her. So there hasn't been an opportunity for her to say that. I don't know her that well, so it's not like we were friends."

As for her silence on her faith, Moss gives another simple answer for why she doesn't talk about Scientology publicly. "I don't want people to be distracted by something when they're watching me," Moss says. "I want them to be seeing the character. I feel like, when actors reveal too much of their lives, I'm sometimes watching something and I'm going, 'Oh, I know that she just broke up with that person, or, I know that she loves to do hot yoga,' or whatever it is."

She also makes sure to say that Scientology isn't a "closed-off religion" and is as open as other religions can be, "welcoming in somebody who wants to learn more about it. I think that's the thing that is probably the most misunderstood."

While many questions could be asked and examples could be shared questioning Moss' comments, it is also perfectly reasonable to take her at her word. Her efforts to keep quiet should be respected, especially with so many other people setting poor examples within the church.