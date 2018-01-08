Elisabeth Moss Catches Flack During Golden Globes for Being Scientologist

The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss took home the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama on Sunday night, but not everybody was pleased.

Twitter users were quick to point out that Moss is a member of the Church of Scientology, which has become infamous as of late for allegedly covering up sexual harassment and assault for its members.

Videos by PopCulture.com

*whispers* Elizabeth Moss is a part of a cult that harasses and silences sexual assault victims — Katie (@_V_Lady) January 8, 2018

The fact that no one talks about the hypocrisy of Elizabeth Moss baffles me #takedownscientology2018 — Caitlin Costello (@Cate__Costello) January 8, 2018

When you love Elizabeth Moss but remember she’s a Scientologist #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/mMJYvFiXlS — Loz (@LozChampain) January 8, 2018

Moss used her acceptance speech as an opportunity to thank Margaret Atwood, the author of The Handmaid’s Tale book the show was based off of.

“This is for Margaret Atwood and all the women who came before and after you who were bold enough to come forward,” Moss said. “We are no longer the stories in the margins. We are the stories in print.”

Moss made no mention of Scientology during her speech.