Eddie Van Halen's Widow Janie Says She Will Start Therapy for 'Emotional Support' After Her Husband, Mother and Brother Die Months Apart

:heavy_multiplication_x:

Eddie Van Halen's widow Janie Liszewski says that she will start therapy for "emotional support," after her husband, mother and brother all die months apart from one another. On Monday, Liszewski confirmed the death of her mother, which comes after Van Halen's death on Oct. 6. He had been fighting cancer for many years, and ultimately succumbed to the disease at the age of 65.

In a Nov. 17 post on Twitter, Liszewski shared a photo of a woman sitting with her head down and turning to ash. In the caption, she comment on how sometimes people appear to be strong when they are actually experiencing a significant moment of weakness. She then explained that she had begun to seek "emotional support," after feeling "broken [and] lost." Sadly, Liszewski's brother Tom died earlier this year, on June 17. The death of her mother marked her third major loss on just six months.

In her first comments after the death of Van Halen, Liszewski took to Instagram to mourn his passing. "My husband, my love, my Peep, My heart and soul have been shattered into a million pieces," she wrote. "I never knew it was possible to cry so many tears or feel such incredible sadness. Our journey together has not always been an easy one but in the end and always we have a connection and love that will always be."

Liszewski continued, "Saying goodbye is the hardest thing I have ever had to do so instead I say so long, I will see you again soon in a place with no pain or sorrow. Please watch over Kody and I. We love you and miss you so very much. Love, your PooPee."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janie Liszewski' Van Halen (@janievanhalen) on Oct 7, 2020 at 6:30am PDT

Following initial reports of Van Halen's death, his son Wolfgang confirmed the news in a statement shared to social media. "I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning," he wrote. "He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss." Wolfgang concluded his statement by writing, "I love you so much, Pop."